by : Alexandra Blackwell

Croptimistic Technology Inc. has released a white paper, Driving Regenerative and Sustainable Agricultural Practices with Precision, highlighting how the future of regenerative agriculture is in the hands of precision ag.

Drawing on decades of agronomic, soil, and hydrological expertise, the paper shows how field-scale insights empower farmers to increase productivity, strengthen soil health, and reduce environmental impacts. Unlike frameworks that avoid detailed farm-level data due to cost or difficulty, this framework focuses on high-resolution farm data measured on the ground using today’s technology.

Croptimistic’s Regenerative Agriculture Framework outlines two foundational pillars, each with three key principles to focus on: Soil Health and Agricultural Productivity (focusing on soil organic matter conservation, erosion prevention and soil cover, and fertility optimization), and Integration with Agro-ecosystems (focusing on biodiversity enhancement, integrated pest management, and plant available water management).

“As a sustainability professional, I’m excited to share our vision of regenerative agriculture and to highlight how precision agriculture can meaningfully guide sustainable practices.” said Bonnie Dobchuk, Croptimistic’s Director of Sustainability.

Best known for its product SWAT MAPS, the company has long specialized in developing proprietary zone maps that enable farmers to achieve optimal results with precision agriculture technology. Croptimistic’s technology driven approach offers a practical path to regenerative food production that supports farm profitability today while protecting the land for future generations. In the white paper, Croptimistic brought together our experienced science team including Phillip Harder, Ph.D., Wes Anderson, and Joel Ens, Ph.D.

“As a hydrologist, I’m excited to link precision agriculture with sustainability and its hydrological foundations, helping identify where agricultural practices influence water resources. This knowledge is essential to advancing regenerative agriculture,” said Phillip Harder, VP of Data Science.

“I’m proud to share examples of regenerative agriculture in action in this paper. Our team at Croptimistic, our farm clients, and our partner network around the world are demonstrating advanced sustainability practices backed by science, facilitated with the SWAT ECOSYSTEM.” said Wes Anderson, VP of Agronomy.

Joel Ens, Croptimistic’s soil science expert said: “It’s easy to prescribe ‘sustainable practices’ and be surprised when outcomes vary by field or region. When we recognize agriculture as a variable ecological system, we can work with its natural variability and better realize benefits for both farmers and the environment.”

The full whitepaper can be read HERE.

About Croptimistic Technology Inc.: Croptimistic Technology Inc. is an international AgTech company providing SWAT MAPS, a turn-key variable rate process that prioritizes Soil, Water, and Topography factors of fields for the creation of management zones. Their SWAT RECORDS software powers the entire SWAT ECOSYSTEM of products, all of which are synced with the app for real-time viewing. Learn more about SWAT products and how you can leverage SWAT MAPS by visiting swatmaps.com.