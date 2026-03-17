The Organic & Natural Products Expo Africa returns to the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) from 17–19 April 2026, marking its third consecutive year in the Mother City as the leading platform for Africa’s fast‑growing organic and natural products sector.

The Sustainable Hospitality Expo was launched last year as an added theme, and looks to become a co-located show of its own in the not-so-distant future. The event creates an added dimension where existing exhibitors can meet buyers from retail, wellness and hospitality, and convert South Africa’s “green shift” into measurable commercial growth.

A High-Growth Marketplace Designed Around Exhibitors

South Africa’s organic food and beverage market is now worth tens of billions of rand, with dietary supplements and wellness products growing at close to double‑digit rates. At the same time, the R220 billion hospitality industry is under pressure to source greener guest amenities, sustainable textiles, natural personal care and more efficient energy and water solutions.

The Cape Town expo sits at this intersection, giving exhibitors direct access to the people who make these buying decisions. Over three days, exhibitors can meet retail category managers, independent store owners, online retailers, distributors, export agents and procurement heads from hotels, resorts, lodges and Airbnbs.

Real Support for SMEs and Emerging Brands

Many exhibitors use the platform to launch new products, test ranges with consumers and trade in the same space, and build relationships that lead to listings, supply agreements and export leads. “The Organic & Natural Products Expo Africa is a commercial catalyst for the entire African natural products value chain,” says Warren Hickinbotham, co-founder of the expo.

“The majority of exhibitors are small and emerging businesses, from start‑up skincare and haircare brands to family‑run food producers and innovators in household and agricultural products. Recognising that these enterprises often struggle to reach buyers on their own, the expo has been built to lower barriers to entry and amplify their reach.”

In 2026, the show expands its partnerships with Standard Bank Business & Commercial who have elevated their status to headline show sponsor. The Small Enterprise Development Finance Agency (SEDFA), DTIC and government provincial economic development departments enable qualifying SMEs to access either fully sponsored or subsidised stand options at reduced rates.

“This gives smaller brands a professional presence on the show floor, complete with exhibition infrastructure and support services. For many, the expo becomes the point at which a kitchen‑table business turns into a fully-fledged commercial operation,” Hickinbotham explains.

“Beyond the three days at CTICC, every exhibitor is profiled on the Organic & Natural Products Portal for 12 months at no additional cost. This digital listing allows buyers who met a brand at the show – or heard about it afterwards – to locate, contact and trade with them long after the doors close, turning a single exhibition into a year‑long sales and lead‑generation opportunity.”

Exhibitors who commit to both the Cape Town and Johannesburg editions also benefit from a dual‑city discount, enabling them to build a national presence and meet buyers in both major economic hubs within a single season.

From Conversations to Contracts

The expo’s content and meeting programme is designed to help exhibitors move from conversations to contracts. Conference sessions and workshops address practical topics such as certification, export readiness, branding, retail engagement and the particular requirements of the hospitality sector. Exhibitors can also host demonstrations on their stands, and invite existing customers.

Exhibitor Applications flooding in

Exhibitor applications for the Cape Town 2026 Organic & Natural Products Expo Africa are open, with demand particularly strong for subsidised SME units and prime hospitality‑facing locations, prospective exhibitors are encouraged to secure their space ASAP to take full advantage of the opportunities on offer at CTICC this April, and before space sells out.

For more information, visit https://www.organicandnaturalportal.com/expo/.