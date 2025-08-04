Westfalia Fruit, a multinational supplier of avocados and fresh fruit, has emerged as a standout winner at the inaugural South African Food and Beverage Awards 2025, picking up four major accolades for its avocado oil range.

Westfalia’s Lemon Flavoured Avocado Oil and Lemon variant oil claimed Gold while both the Garlic Flavoured and Plain Avocado Oils received Silver Certificates.

Westfalia oils are not only award-winning, but they are also proudly endorsed by the Heart Foundation of South Africa — a testament to their exceptional health benefits. Winning both gold and silver awards reflects not only the quality of the ingredients but also the skills and dedication of the producers. This recognition highlights the ongoing commitment to food safety, excellence, health, and sustainability in every bottle.

Known globally as the “AvoExperts” Westfalia Fruit continues to set the standard in the avocado industry, growing, sourcing, and processing avocados and related products for markets worldwide. The latest recognition highlights Westfalia’s commitment to quality and innovation, with a diverse range that includes avocado oil, low-preservative guacamole, frozen avocado, and dried fruit.

““This success reflects the passion and hard work of our entire team. It’s a proud moment that validates our shared vision of bringing world-class avocado products to our customers. It reaffirms our commitment to quality and innovation,” says Hans Boyum, Customer Director at Westfalia Fruit.

The SA F&B Awards, held in partnership with the Aurora International Taste Challenge (AITC), were established to celebrate outstanding products within South Africa’s dynamic food and beverage industry. The awards not only honour excellence but also guide consumers toward making confident, informed purchase decisions based on expert evaluations.

Silver, Gold and Double Gold certificates are awarded to superior products that recognise both taste and product excellence. Winners are entitled to display the awards on the product itself as well as across numerous print and digital platforms granted the product does not change from that of the original sample and dependent on terms of the non-exclusive license agreement.

“We are incredibly proud of our award-winning oils, which exemplify the quality and care that define our entire product range. This recognition strengthens our belief in the value we bring to our customers through consistent excellence. As a responsible corporate citizen, we remain committed to promoting sustainable agricultural practices and uplifting the communities we serve,” concludes Hans Boyum.