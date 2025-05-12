Walkabout® MOTHER BINS has announced it will be exhibiting at Grain South Africa’s NAMPO Harvest Days, May 13-16, 2025. They will be located in booth E26B. The event is one of the largest agricultural exhibitions under private ownership in the southern hemisphere and it takes place annually, just outside of the town of Bothaville, at NAMPO Park.

Walkabout® MOTHER BINS are designed to help farmers harvest more tons of grain per day. The 110t and 165t WMB models provide a large capacity, in-field storage solution that ensures combines can continue to harvest for many hours after trucks leave the farm, despite any shortages of labor or logistical issues associated with grain silos.