CNH Industrial held its annual general meeting (AGM) of shareholders. Shareholders appointed Gerrit Marx and re-appointed Suzanne Heywood as executive directors. Elizabeth Bastoni, Howard W. Buffett, Richard J. Kramer, Karen Linehan, Alessandro Nasi, Vagn Sørensen and Åsa Tamsons were re-appointed as non-executive directors.

Shareholders approved the Company’s 2024 financial statements prepared under IFRS. The AGM also approved a dividend of $0.25 per common share (equivalent to a total distribution of approximately $312 million), and the Company’s Equity Incentive Plan.

Details of all matters approved today by the AGM are available on the Company’s website ( www.cnh.com ).

The dividend will be paid on May 30, 2025, to shareholders of record on May 21, 2025. Shareholders holding CNH common shares deposited in Monte Titoli on the record date will receive the dividend in Euro at the official EUR/USD exchange rate of May 21, 2025 reported by the European Central Bank.

Concurrently with the AGM, the Company published its 2024 Sustainability Report . It includes CNH’s sustainability priorities, related strategic targets and the main results achieved throughout 2024.