North West MEC for Agriculture and Rural Development, Madoda Sambatha, accompanied by the Head of Department (HoD) Thupi Mokhatla and the Bojanala District MMC for Agriculture and Local Economic Development (LED) Matshediso Mangwathe, conducted oversight visits to local agricultural projects in the Kgetlengrivier Local Municipality.

A key highlight of the visit was the inspection of infrastructure and equipment handed over to Kenneth Masilo, a lucerne and livestock farmer based in Swartruggens. Masilo received comprehensive support that included a tractor, mould board plough, centre pivot irrigation system, a newly constructed reservoir, a cold room, and the re-equipping of existing boreholes on his 500-hectare farm.

Originally a vegetable farmer, Masilo now also farms cattle, goats, sheep, and wildlife. He expressed deep appreciation for the Department’s intervention, noting that the support has enabled him to access new markets, maintain profitability, and ensure a consistent feed supply for his livestock. “This support has turned my farm into a sustainable business. I can now meet market demands and secure better productivity,” said Masilo.

As part of the Food Security Programme, MEC Sambatha also visited Reagile Township in Koster, where Ms Kefilwe Maimane received 120 Amberlink point-of-lay chickens, a three-tier layer cage, and 50 bags (50kg each) of layer mash feed. The initiative aims to enhance household food production and encourage women-led families to grow their own food, ensuring a steady supply of nutritious meals while generating income.

In another empowerment effort, Mr Thabiso Lekgetho, a military veteran, received 10 Boer goats and one breeding buck to boost his small-stock farming enterprise. The Onalerona Health Care Centre was also supported with a shade net to strengthen their community health and gardening projects.

These interventions reaffirm the Department’s commitment to sustainable agricultural development and the economic empowerment of rural communities. “These interventions are part of our broader mission to build resilient local economies and ensure food security through targeted agricultural investments,” said MEC Sambatha.

The Department continues to drive inclusive agricultural transformation across the province by equipping local farmers and cooperatives with the infrastructure, tools, and resources they need to succeed.