Vergenoegd Löw’s new-generation,Stellenbosch-by-the-Sea wines

After significant investment in new vineyards, farming methods and winemaking talent, Stellenbosch wine estate Vergenoegd Löw is ready to showcase its new-generation, maritime-influenced wines.

The farm, that is less than 5 km from the False Bay coast, falls within an area its owners have taken to, informally, calling Stellenbosch-by-the-Sea. The name is intended to create greater awareness of the beneficial impact of the sea on its wines.

Cooling ocean winds lower early summer temperatures by as much as 3°C when compared with the rest of Stellenbosch. The effect is to protract ripening with the potential to create wines of great depth, concentration of flavour, vibrant acidity and longevity.

Vergenoegd was acquired in 2015 by German entrepreneur, philanthropist and heritage specialist Prof Dr Dr Peter Löw, who immediately recognised its potential and took extensive steps to reimagine its future. The 160-ha estate was then renamed Vergenoegd Löw. Apart from embarking on a total restoration of the 18th century complex of classical Cape Dutch buildings, collectively designated a national monument, and establishing two restaurants and luxury lodging, he handpicked specialist teams to replant all the vineyards, introduced regenerative farming measures and created a low-intervention cellar.

By 2022, with most of the building blocks in place, the wine team could set out to maximise the advantages of vineyard proximity to the sea. The vines, planted since 2017, are established in ancient alluvial soils flecked with marine fossils, as well as in areas rich in lime, and in granite and clay.

There are now just over 53 ha planted predominantly to red grapes with some 30% devoted to white varieties, all overseen by Vergenoegd Löw’s MD, Corius Visser, a Stellenbosch vineyard veteran. “We’ve started talking about our ‘merroir’ rather than terroir as it underscores the sea’s influence. We see our location as lending freshness, restraint and even salinity to our wines.”

Most of the farm’s red varieties are of Bordeaux origin with the accent on Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon and Cabernet Franc. Amongst the whites, Chardonnay takes the lead, given the calcareous soils on the farm.

Visser sees some parallels with Bordeaux. “Of course, we are very much closer to the sea, but if you think of the farm’s Eerste River estuary that is marked by periodic flooding, there are similarities with the Garonne River. Ours is also a flat, low altitude terrain with very old soils.”

He has led the farm’s conversion to regenerative farming with the introduction of inter-row insectary cover cropping, cattle, sheep, chickens and geese. That is in addition to the estate’s iconic Indian Runner ducks that have been dealing with vineyard pests since 1984. Calling the regenerative, restorative approach “farming with nature”, he has introduced the largest herd of Dexter cattle on any Cape wine farm. There are now 98 of these eco-grazers to fertilise and aerate the soils on the farm.

He says mixed farming promotes soil and vine health and microbial activity, as well as climate resistance while building biodiversity and reducing the need for external inputs. And the impact is palpably evident in the quality of the grapes. “Since around 2022, there has been a discernible year-on-year increase in energy, vitality and complexity in Vergenoegd Löw’s wines, irrespective of vintage conditions.”

Visser’s team includes Vusi Dalicuba, a young winemaker appointed in 2022. He is mentored by Abrie Beeslaar, a three-time winner of the International Wine & Spirit Competition International Winemaker of the Year award. Last year Dalicuba was runner-up at the 2024 Next Generation Awards by Winemag and was recently featured by Decanter as one of six young South African winemakers to watch.

“The way we do it here is to follow the grapes,” explains Visser. “Because our viticulture is so detailed, we can let the fruit speak for itself in the cellar and take a very low intervention stance.”

The cellar has just released some of its new vintages.

