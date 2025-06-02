Tru-Cape applauds Young Farmer of the Year finalist Gordon Anderson

Tru-Cape Fruit Marketing is proud to announce that Gordon Anderson (36), farm manager at Oewerzicht near Greyton, a supplier of apples and pears to Tru-Cape, has been named a finalist in the prestigious Agri Western Cape Santam Young Farmer of the Year competition.

Gordon manages 83 hectares of apples and pears in the Overberg and leads a team of 180 permanent and seasonal workers.

Though Gordon grew up in Worcester, his heart has always been on the farm.

“From the age of seven, I spent every school holiday on my godfather Kobus van der Merwe’s Karoo farm, helping with everything from cutting lucerne at 2 a.m. to making bales and going hunting. That’s where my love for farming started,” says Gordon.

After studying farm management at Boland College, Gordon’s interest in fruit production was sparked during his early work on a peach, pear, and nectarine farm in the Wolseley area.

“The apple and pear industry has huge potential with the development of new varieties and markets,” he says. “After several tough years with high shipping costs and the impact of the coronavirus, prices are finally looking up. With improved cultivars, netting, and reflective mulches, we’re achieving both better yields and top quality.”

Before joining Kootjie Viljoen’s team at Oewerzicht, Gordon worked in the table grape industry in De Doorns and gained international experience in the United States.

“Kootjie reignited my passion for farming. He’s incredibly enthusiastic about the fruit industry. It’s rewarding to see the impact of even small improvements — whether it’s leaf removal or summer pruning — on the final quality of the fruit.”

Innovation in the orchard

Gordon thrives in an environment where innovation is encouraged. He speaks highly of the trust and freedom he receives from Kootjie.

“I believe I have a natural feel for fruit trees. I’m very focused on light management and once implemented aggressive branch thinning in a Packham’s Triumph orchard. Kootjie was unsure at first, but when the results came in, he supported rolling it out across the farm.”

One of his current projects involves trialing Louterwater Granny Smiths across eight different rootstocks and trellising systems. He is particularly excited about RDS (a Cripps Red mutation, also known as Joya) planted on a V-trellis system.

“This 2D structure ensures the trees get maximum sunlight and are easy to manage and harvest. It may cost more initially, but the long-term benefits are clear. I can’t see us planting any other way going forward.”

Leading with people first

Gordon’s people skills are a cornerstone of his leadership.

“I love working with people. I want to see them grow and take pride in their work. I encourage our supervisors to share ideas and take initiative. It’s not just about a pay cheque — we’re building something for the future.”

To reinforce this mind set, Gordon introduced a quality-based incentive system where pickers are paid more per bin if fruit damage is below a certain threshold at the packhouse.

Like most farmers, Gordon acknowledges that rising costs and unpredictable weather remain key challenges.

“It pushes us to innovate, become more efficient, and keep raising the bar. When things get tough, I get on my KTM motorbike for a ride — two hours later, I’m reset and ready to go again.”

Commitment sets a benchmark

Kootjie describes Gordon as someone with a remarkable ability to inspire others.

“It is a skill you either have or you don’t – it can’t be taught. Gordon is always positive. Two years ago, we experienced devastating floods on the farm, yet the team’s spirit remained high, and Gordon played a big role in keeping morale up.”

Gordon’s natural instinct for fruit farming is another quality that stands out for Kootjie.

“He knows what truly matters, and his passion is exceptional. Our entire team is solidly behind Gordon. We are incredibly proud of him and wish him all the best in the competition,” says Kootjie.

Roelf Pienaar, managing director of Tru-Cape Fruit Marketing, welcomed Gordon’s nomination as a finalist in the Young Farmer of the Year competition.

“Gordon’s dedication, innovation, and leadership truly reflect the values we uphold at Tru-Cape. As a marketing company, our success relies on strong alignment with world-class producers like Gordon, whose commitment to quality and people sets a benchmark for the future of agriculture.”

Looking ahead

Gordon says he is honoured to be a finalist in the Young Farmer of the Year competition.

“Winning would be amazing, but the opportunity to meet like-minded people and learn from them is already a win.”

He believes younger generations are well positioned to embrace the future of farming.

“Agriculture — especially the fruit sector — is a great place for young people. We grew up with technology, so we’re more open to adopting tools that can save time and money. A GPS-guided fertiliser spreader is only useful if you understand it and trust it.”

Before heading back to his beloved orchards, Gordon leaves this advice for aspiring farmers:

“Be yourself and live your passion. Don’t be afraid to ask questions — there are smart people willing to help. Most of all, believe in your own abilities.”

The winner of the Young Farmer of the Year competition will be announced on June 11.

For more information, please contact Lucille Botha at lucilleb@tru-cape.co.za or visit www.tru-cape.com. Follow Tru-Cape on X (@TruCapeFruit), Facebook (@Tru-Cape Fruit Marketing), TikTok (@trucape), and Instagram (@trucapefruit).