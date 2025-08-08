UPL Corporation Ltd., a global provider of holistic and sustainable agricultural solutions, is pleased to announce the release of its fourth Africa Sustainability Impact Report (ASIR). This report highlights the company’s ongoing commitment to fostering sustainable practices across its African operations from April 2024 to March 2025, detailing initiatives in stewardship, training, technology innovation, food chain enhancement,

sustainability partnerships, and community engagement. This year, UPL Corp reached over 200,000 African farmers through various programs, including integrated training, extension programs, input financing, and market access support.

Highlights include:

Training and Environmental Stewardship: 18,208 people were trained in Good Agricultural Practices (GAPs), with 606 demonstration plots set up across Africa. UPL Corp also trained 14,175 people in product stewardship.

Technology Innovation: UPL Corp registered 59 new products and made 152 improved seed varieties available to growers in Africa.

Food Chain Enhancement: 222,858 farmers were reached through integrated projects that combined access to inputs with extension programs, input finance, or market access.

Partnerships: The Partnership for Sustainability (P4S) program reached 147,688 farmers over the year, with 28 active partnerships spanning public, private, and civil society organizations in the agriculture development sector.

Community Engagement and Social Impact: UPL Corp staff dedicated the equivalent of 15 working days to charitable causes, benefiting hundreds of direct recipients.

Marcel Dreyer, Regional Head of UPL Corp Africa, said: “Agriculture and food security are central to Africa’s development agenda. While the sector faces significant challenges, such as climate change and resource limitations, the continent also has immense potential for growth and innovation. By leveraging sustainable practices, investing in infrastructure, engaging youth, and fostering regional and international collaboration, Africa can achieve a resilient and food-secure future.”

Florent Clair, Global Sustainability Manager at UPL Corp, added: “This year, our impact has grown in depth, reach, and meaning. We’ve expanded the P4S initiative into Eastern Africa, forging new partnerships with organizations like Farm Africa, the Sustainable Agriculture Foundation-Africa, and the African Fertilizer and Agribusiness Partnership (AFAP). These collaborations enable us to support more smallholder farmers on their journey toward climate resilience, improved livelihoods, and long-term sustainability.”

UPL Corp remains dedicated to driving sustainable agricultural practices and fostering resilient communities across Africa, ensuring a brighter and more sustainable future for all.

To download the report, visit: https://www.upl-ltd.com/downloads/ASIR-24-25.pdf