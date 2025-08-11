Ceradis Strengthens its Global Leadership with Regional Appointments

Ceradis B.V., a global developer and marketer of environmentally friendly plant nutrition and crop protection solutions, today announced the appointment of two senior executives to lead operations in the Americas and Oceania, and the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) regions.

“Aligned with our growth strategy, we are reinforcing our regional leadership to sharpen market execution and accelerate delivery of sustainable, high-impact solutions,” said Willem-Jan Meulemeesters, CEO of Ceradis. “These appointments will ensure we remain customer-focused, operationally efficient, and innovation-driven.”

Regional Leadership Appointments

Lon Kreger has been appointed Vice President of the Americas and Oceania regions. In his previous role as North America Sales and Marketing Leader, Kreger played a key role in expanding the company’s market presence and leading successful product launches, including FytoFert® S, a patented microbial-based sulfur fertilizer, and CeraBox®, a dry-formulated biological seed treatment for planter box application.

Since joining Ceradis in 2024, Kreger has brought more than 16 years of global agribusiness experience to the organization, gained during his tenure at NewLeaf Symbiotics, MagrowTec, Heliae Development, Loveland Products, and Arysta LifeScience.

Robert Nemeth has been appointed Vice President of the EMEA regions. A Ceradis team member since 2022, Nemeth has held senior roles in sales, business development, and strategic partnerships.

Most recently, as Business Development Manager for EMEA, he led the regional expansion of Ceradis’ biological product portfolio and helped scale its microbial sulfur- and phosphonate-based technologies. His earlier career includes leadership positions at Sumitomo Chemical Agro Europe and Timac Agro.

In their new executive roles, Kreger and Nemeth will oversee regional strategy and execution across commercial operations, regulatory affairs, distributor partnerships, supply chain, and product pipeline development. They will also focus on customer success and driving regional growth through localized leadership and innovation.

Driving Sustainable, Customer-Focused Expansion

With these leadership appointments, Meulemeesters says Ceradis is advancing its mission to empower farmers worldwide with science-based, sustainable solutions tailored to local market needs.

“We’re pleased to welcome Lon and Robert to our executive team,” added Meulemeesters. “Their combined expertise and leadership will be instrumental in driving commercial growth, strengthening relationships with our partners, and delivering long-term value for farmers and the agricultural ecosystem.”

To learn more about Ceradis B.V. and its innovative crop protection solutions, visit ceradis.com.