Ugandan agri-tech startup boosts smallholder farmers’ incomes with digital solutions

A rapidly growing agri-tech startup in Uganda is helping smallholder farmers escape poverty and increase agricultural productivity through a comprehensive suite of digital and on-the-ground services.

Essymart, founded in 2022, has already transformed how thousands of rural farmers access quality inputs, training and markets, with reported income gains of up to 45 per cent.

The Mayuge-based enterprise — launched by Elvis Kadhama, Viola Nakadama and Stella Doreen Namulondo — combines technology with a farmer-centred ecosystem, aiming to tackle persistent barriers faced by smallholders across Eastern Uganda. These challenges include limited access to certified seeds and fertilisers, weak extension services, and poor linkages to profitable markets.

“At Essymart, we designed our platform to be inclusive, working with farmers who have smartphones and those who don’t,” said Elvis Kadhama, co-founder and CEO. “Whether through web applications, SMS, voice calls or USSD codes, we ensure that even the most remote farmers can order inputs, receive agronomic advice, and access training and market information.”

Essymart’s digital platform functions both as a marketplace for agricultural inputs — including seeds, fertilisers and pesticides — and a knowledge hub that provides personalised crop management advice. By integrating these services with simple communication technologies, the startup reaches farmers who lack reliable internet access but own basic feature phones.

The startup’s integrated approach goes beyond selling products: it includes training in modern farming techniques, input financing, and post-harvest support to help farmers capture better prices for their crops. This model, Kadhama said, positions Essymart as a long-term partner in farmers’ growth rather than merely an input supplier.

According to the company, farmers who join the Essymart programme typically record 40–45 per cent increases in income from crops, fruit trees, vegetables and other supported products. “Farmers who join our programme typically see a 40–45 per cent increase in their incomes,” Kadhama told Techparley Africa, highlighting that these gains are driven by improved yields, better farming practices and stronger access to markets.

Essymart’s impact has grown steadily since its inception. By 2024, the company had supported about 4,000 farmers, a roughly 20 per cent year-on-year increase, and was nearing its 2030 target of supporting 20,000 families, Kadhama said.

The startup currently serves more than 5,000 smallholder farming households across districts such as Mayuge, Iganga, Bugiri, Namayingo, Kaliro and Bugweri — areas where access to reliable agricultural services has historically been limited.

While Essymart remains primarily self-funded, it has also attracted grants from organisations including the Sahara Impact Fund, the Tony Elumelu Foundation and the Alliance for Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA). These external funds have enabled it to accelerate uptake among farmers and strengthen its delivery network.

In addition to its digital tools, the startup maintains an on-the-ground presence through field teams, allowing them to build trust with farming communities and respond to local needs. This hybrid model of light tech channels and physical support, Kadhama said, has been crucial in delivering results even in areas where traditional extension services are weak.

Looking ahead, Essymart plans to expand beyond Uganda, with ambitions to enter Rwanda and Nigeria in the coming years, further spreading its model of agritech-enabled support to smallholder farmers across the region.

Agriculture remains the backbone of Uganda’s economy, with a significant portion of the population dependent on smallholder farming for livelihoods. By bundling digital tools, financing, training and market access within one platform, Essymart is emerging as a leading example of how technology can be harnessed to boost rural incomes and strengthen food security in Africa’s agricultural heartlands.