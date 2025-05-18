Two winners, one unforgettable finale – Dreams do come true with Nyama Battle

After weeks of sizzling street food, shishanyama, smokey flavours and high-stakes culinary battles, Nyama Battle on eTV has crowned its winner — and as a sponsor, Tru-Cape Fruit Marketing is elated to celebrate this exciting moment with the country.

Congratulations to Gershwin Gordon, a private chef and caterer from Johannesburg, who impressed judges and audiences alike with his creativity, flawless execution, and heartwarming passion – earning him the title of Nyama Battle winner and awesome prizes, including his own food truck and Nissan Navara bakkie.

In a surprise twist that delighted fans, runner-up Wayne Riley, whose talent and determination throughout the series were impossible to ignore, also walked away a winner — receiving a fully equipped food trailer to add to his existing culinary venture, The Green Room in Kommetjie.

In a thrilling finale that brought the heat to the kitchen and the sweetness to the plate, the two final contestants had to prepare a Tru-Cape apple dessert. Gershwin created an unforgettable drunken apple crumble mille-feuille that had the judges singing their praises. From crisp pastry layers to delicately spiced Tru-Cape apple crumble, finished with a toffee drizzle and served with custard and crème fraîche, the dish was a true testament to the versatility and joy of cooking with apples.

Wayne’s talent was showcased when he made a Tru-Cape apple fritter with rum syrup and apple puree during the final dessert challenge.

“From the very first episode, these contestants have reminded us why South Africa’s food culture is something to celebrate,” said Roelf Pienaar, managing director of Tru-Cape Fruit Marketing. “Their inventive use of apples in the final episode was a standout moment — and we are so grateful to both finalists and all twelve contestants for showing South Africans just how delicious and diverse cooking with apples can be.”

The competition began with a national search for chefs, cooks, and foodies — narrowing down to twelve exceptional talents and, ultimately, to these two incredible finalists.

“At Tru-Cape, we’re honoured to be part of a production that not only delivered world-class entertainment but also aligned with our core values of passion, quality, and uplifting local talent.”

Conrad Fick, marketing director at Tru-Cape Fruit Marketing, says it was an inspiring journey to be part of Nyama Battle.

“To witness the rise of what may well be South Africa’s next big culinary name — and to know that we played a small part in it — is both humbling and exhilarating. The spirit, resilience, and raw talent shown in this series are exactly what our brand stands for.”

Even though the series has come to an end, Tru-Cape’s commitment to celebrating local talent and food culture continues.

“We look forward to supporting more platforms, people, and projects that make South African apples and pears shine,” Roelf concluded.

Here’s to great flavour, great people, and the power of apples and pears to bring it all together!