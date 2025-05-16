Bayer DEKALB Joins Cheetah Rugby Family of Partners

Free State Rugby is proud to announce a landmark three-year partnership with Bayer DEKALB, the premier maize seed brand in South Africa, as the new associate sponsor of the Toyota Cheetahs.

The DEKALB and Bayer logos appear jointly on the back of the Toyota Cheetahs’ playing jerseys for the first time during the SA Cup semi-final on Saturday, 17 May.

“The partnership with Bayer DEKALB is an excellent fit for us”, said Rory Duncan, CEO of the Free State Cheetahs. “It’s a strong, respected brand with a visible presence across the Free State, actively supporting both rural and urban communities. They are a value-driven company with exceptional people behind the brand, and we’re truly privileged to have them on board.”

“Agriculture, maize, and running rugby are synonymous with the Free State. We at Bayer Crop Science, and specifically our DEKALB brand, are therefore excited to get involved with Cheetah rugby as a sponsor,” says Johan Bibbey, Bayer Crop Science Country Lead Seed: South Africa.

The sponsorship goes beyond the field. This partnership will help expand the Cheetah brand’s presence across the Central region of South Africa, creating new opportunities for fan engagement and grassroots development in areas where rugby and agriculture go hand in hand.

“Our logos on the Cheetah rugby jersey is not just about rugby, but about the communities in the Free State that the Cheetahs, Bayer, and DEKALB can reach together. For us, it is a way to walk the path together, especially to serve rural communities and our farmers in the Free State,” Johan added.

As Free State Rugby prepares to celebrate its 130th anniversary in 2025, this partnership comes at a meaningful time.

Rugby in the Free State is built on hard work, determination, innovation, and courage. From fathers to sons, brothers to cousins, entire families proudly wore the Cheetahs jersey.

“We look forward to a successful season for our farmers and the Cheetahs and stand firmly behind you,” says Johan.