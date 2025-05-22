Trump’s ambush bleeding millions for South Africa’s economy

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, and delegation travelled to Washington, D.C., aiming to mend strained relations with the United States. This diplomatic effort comes in the wake of controversial claims made by former President Donald Trump regarding white persecution in South Africa. Ramaphosa’s delegation sought to address SA-US tensions while also strengthening trade and investment ties between the two countries.
Despite the strong front by the South African delegation, the world still looks on and questions whether this diplomatic act will rebrand South Africa.
Trump’s rhetoric continues to ail South Africa economy
South Africa’s economy continues to be characterized by slow growth, high unemployment, and persistent inequality. Despite being a middle-income emerging market rich in resources, and one of Africa’s largest economies, the country has struggled with an average GDP growth of only 0.8% annually since 2012. Recent projections in 2024 indicated a modest 0.6% expansion, marking the slowest growth since 2020.
One may wonder whether Trump’s campaign against South Africa really is about human rights, and more about resource security and geopolitical dominance. By portraying South Africa as a racially fractured state, he undermines the legitimacy of African leadership in global economic forums, further impoverishing the nation. Trump’s rants about the nations has drawn international attention, and depicts a picture that South Africa promoter’s white genocide.
The Trump Tactic?
President Trump has been known to expose and exploit the vulnerabilities of his enemies as a negotiation tactic. From Ukraine President Zelensky to Kamala Harris when they were competing for office on stage, Donald Trump has always used ambush tactics to gain a competitive advantage over his enemies.
Trump’s campaign against South Africa is rooted in resource security, geopolitical dominance, and fear of emerging markets outpacing the old order. By painting South Africa as a volatile, racially fractured state, Trump seeks to discredit African leadership in global economic forums and further impoverish the nation.
South Africa, remains a trusted supplier of minerals, metals, and agricultural produce, and continues international business as usual despite Trump’s false allegations.
With the escalating talks of the BRICS currency, Trump aims to maintain control of the global object of attention, targeting South Africa as a point of contact, aimed at the entire BRICS.
Trump’s Allegations: An Ambush?
Trump’s recent comments, including a “generous offer” of asylum for white farmers allegedly under attack, have been met with skepticism. Critics argue that his focus on “racially reversed apartheid” lacks substantive solutions, aside from suggesting that farmers relocate to the U.S.
Zingiswa Losi, president of the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu), stated, “There is no doubt that we are a violent nation,” but emphasized that the violence is concentrated in rural areas where jobs are scarce.
The consensus among South African leaders, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, is that crime is a widespread issue, not limited to any specific demographic.
The alleged claims that South African farmers are being murdered have been pacified and cleared by President Ramaphosa, John Steenhuizen, Johan Rupert, Ernie Els, and fellow South Africans. Notably, at the meeting, South African billionaire, Johan Rupert reiterated, “Crime is happening all across the country”.
The Impact of Trump’s Rhetoric
Trump’s derogatory comments could sway public interest away from South Africa, especially as the country prepares to host significant international events like the G20 and the International Commodity Summit. This raises questions about what the U.S. stands to gain by isolating a peaceful, resource-rich democracy.
President Ramaphosa has remained diplomatic, but Trump’s narrative of warfare and genocide threatens to tarnish South Africa’s reputation in the eyes of foreign investors.
The term “genocide” carries heavy implications, often leading to sanctions and divestment, and appears to be used strategically rather than out of genuine humanitarian concern.
In his recent discussion with President Cyril Ramaphosa, Trump used the opportunity to debase and defame the South African reputation once again, as the US gasps for credibility in a world economy that is striving for a world without the dominant dollar.
This is further escalated by a recent video of Elon Musk, in which he claims to be unable to get a license to trade in South Africa due to the need for a black business partner in the establishment.
The BRICS Currency Initiative
Amidst these tensions, South Africa is actively participating in discussions about a new BRICS currency aimed at reducing reliance on the U.S. dollar in international trade. This initiative has gained traction, particularly with nations like the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia expressing interest.
Despite the challenges posed by Trump’s rhetoric, South Africa remains one of the top three economies in Africa, making it a prime destination for investment, particularly in mining, agriculture, and manufacturing.
The Silence of American Institutions
South Africa is one of Africa’s top three countries in terms of GDP and economy, making it a popular location for tourism, investment, and business formation, particularly in the mining, agricultural, and manufacturing industries.
The silence of American institutions continues to be severely troubling. Instead of questioning this discourse, they observe that a burgeoning power, emerging from decades of exploitation, is called a threat rather than a collaborator.
America’s Quest for Power
While Trump has made efforts to address various global conflicts, his approach to South Africa raises questions about his true intentions. The U.S. appears to be leveraging South Africa’s internal issues to bolster its own economic standing, even as the country strives for international recognition and investment.
As South Africa continues to modernize its banking and mining sectors, the question remains: will the U.S. succeed in undermining its competitors, or will the world begin to see through the narrative? The trajectory of South Africa is clear, and no amount of propaganda can rewrite the truth on the ground.
The G20 and International Commodity Summit
In recent years, South Africa has made significant economic and commercial progress, particularly in banking and commodity exports. It is notable that the US President is attempting to deter positive attention from being placed on South Africa, as the country aims to export more of its valuable resources. However, the US’s comments reflect the fear of losing its dominance in global trade.
The question remains whether the US will destroy competitor countries’ reputations, turn to the dollar, and absorb more foreign direct investment. Despite US propaganda, South Africa’s trajectory remains clear, and no amount of propaganda can rewrite the truth on the ground.
With the G20 and International Commodity Summit being hosted in South Africa, the country hopes to export more of its valuable mineral and agricultural resources, but must retain control of its perception, and the way that the world views Africa as a whole.
error: Content is protected !!