Sasol Innovations Paves the Way for Smart, Low-Carbon Farming for South African Farmers

As South African farmers grapple with rising operational costs and the mounting pressure to transition towards low-carbon, sustainable agriculture, Sasol is stepping up with a suite of cutting-edge energy solutions designed to transform the sector.

From the launch of its innovative Renewable Diesel to a full-service Total Fuel Management system, Sasol is redefining how farmers fuel their operations and prepare for a greener future.

“We understand the realities farmers face—long cash cycles, tight margins, and the need for reliable, cost-effective energy solutions,” says Innocent Pereira, Vice President: Commercial Sales at Sasol.

“Our commitment is to partner with farmers, not just sell products. Together, we can lower emissions, cut costs, and keep their operations running efficiently.”

Renewable Diesel: A Game Changer for Agriculture

At the heart of Sasol’s offering is its newly launched Renewable Diesel, a proprietary product developed through extensive in-house research and testing. This biofuel, sourced from non-food crops and waste cooking oils, delivers up to 90% fewer emissions than conventional diesel, while providing seamless compatibility with existing engines and infrastructure.

“Renewable Diesel is a true ‘drop-in’ solution,” explains Pereira. “Farmers don’t need to invest in new equipment—just fill up and go. We’ve engineered it to keep injector systems clean, reduce fuel consumption, and extend the life of machinery, which is critical in farming where downtime is costly.”

The impact is twofold: farmers benefit from cleaner, more efficient fuel, and they also become integral players in a circular economy. As Pereira notes, “Farmers can supply feedstock for Renewable Diesel production, creating an additional revenue stream while contributing to a greener supply chain. It’s a partnership that supports both sustainability and profitability.”

Transitioning to Low-Carbon Farming

Sasol’s vision extends beyond individual products. The company has mapped a comprehensive pathway to help farmers shift towards low-carbon operations. This includes not only cleaner fuels but also advanced lubricants, energy-efficient technologies, and digital tools.

“Our roadmap is clear,” says Pereira. “Sasol is on a journey to net zero, and we’re bringing our customers along. We’re helping farmers reduce their carbon footprint by integrating renewable energy sources, optimising fuel usage, and reducing emissions at every step of the farming process.”

This strategy is supported by Sasol’s Total Fuel Management (TFM) solution—a tech-enabled system that provides end-to-end visibility of fuel and lubricant consumption. The platform tracks usage, prevents waste, and ensures optimal performance, offering real-time reporting and data-driven insights to enhance operational efficiency.

“TFM gives farmers complete control and peace of mind,” says Pereira. “They can see exactly where their fuel goes, monitor performance, and make informed decisions that save money and reduce emissions. It’s all about smarter farming, powered by technology.”

Sustainability Solutions for the Entire Value Chain

Sasol’s offering goes beyond fuels. The company provides a full suite of lubricants, including premium multigrade oils and transmission fluids specifically formulated for agricultural machinery. These products reduce wear and extend maintenance intervals, further lowering costs for farmers.

“We don’t just sell a can of oil—we back it up with science,” Pereira asserts. “Our lubricants are tested in our world-class laboratories, and we collaborate with equipment manufacturers to ensure compatibility and optimal performance. This technical partnership is crucial in supporting farmers’ transition to more efficient, lower-emission operations.”

Sasol’s strategy also recognises the unique challenges of the agricultural sector, from fuel quality issues to water ingress in storage systems. By offering tailored solutions—including filtration systems, storage infrastructure, and on-site management services—Sasol ensures that farmers receive not just a product, but a complete, integrated solution.

A Roadmap to a Greener Future

Sasol’s long-term vision is bold: to empower South African farmers to thrive in an increasingly competitive global market by producing “green” agricultural products that meet strict international standards.

“The global marketplace is asking, ‘How was this product grown? Was it done sustainably?’” Pereira explains. “By helping farmers reduce their carbon footprint, we’re positioning them to access premium markets that demand low-carbon products. This isn’t just an environmental imperative—it’s a commercial opportunity.”

Central to this vision is Sasol’s commitment to South African agriculture. “We’ve been here for 75 years, and we’re not going anywhere,” says Pereira. “Our fuels, our R&D, our technical support—it’s all developed here for South African conditions. We’re embedded in this industry, and our success is tied to the success of our farmers.”

Building Partnerships, Not Just Selling Products

For Sasol, the future of farming is rooted in partnership. Rather than taking a one-size-fits-all approach, the company engages directly with farmers—through co-ops, mega-farmers, and individual producers—to understand their needs and co-create solutions.

“Our strategy is simple: get close to the farmers, understand their realities, and develop products and services that solve real problems,” Pereira emphasises. “We want to be more than a fuel supplier—we want to be a trusted partner that helps farmers grow their business sustainably.”

As Sasol rolls out its Renewable Diesel and Total Fuel Management system across the country, the