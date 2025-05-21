While South Africa celebrates Trump’s decision to attend the G20 in South Africa after his discussion with President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Whitehouse in Washington DC on the 21st of May, 2025, horrors may be looming as decade old skeletons are dropping out of the closet for South Africa.

The unspoken genocides, murders and rapes have been addressed, and now we wait for reform…

Trump made a bold statement that exposing issues like the farm murders in South Africa tend to align corrective efforts and resolve problems, while Ramaphosa utilized the opportunity to negotiate for resources, technology and foreign direct investment.

Foreign direct investment has been a longstanding issue in South Africa, as the country has developed a reputation for racism, crime and apartheid in recent years. But the G20 and International Commodity Summit may change things around.

In their recent meeting, Trump reiterated the need to imprison genocide propagandists like Julius Malema and ex-president Jacob Zuma. As a result, the International Commodity Summit is responding with a dedicated International Policy discussion regarding war crimes, international policy, and the need to imprison those who are actively promoting violent crimes against humanity.

South African businesswoman, Anje Kruger, and co-host of the International Commodity Summit 2025 comments on Trump’s concerns

“Anyone that threatens our peace and our constitution is an enemy of the people,” says Kruger. “We will not tolerate bullying of any race, gender or age and we will ensure that our efforts align with the collective global efforts to maintain peace. They will be held accountable for their crimes against humanity, and I do hope that the G20 affects those changes, but our duty as civilians is to boost trade and to grow this economy, so we need to stay the course.”

As the conversation between Trump and Ramaphosa continued to shift between the violent crimes present in South Africa, and the opportunities for change with US technology and investment, the International Commodity Summit aims to give impetus to the discussions around foreign direct investment, while the G20 targets radical policy changes that need to be made to advance the G20 nations.

“To get foreign direct investment, we need to offer a return on investment. No one is just going to give South Africa money out of the blue, and if they do, there will be some hidden covert debt that we will one day need to pay. We need to focus on what resources we have available to sell, and South Africa happens to have a lot of those. If we can control our marketing and our output, we will receive investment without much effort.”

A bittersweet discussion between Trump and Ramaphosa may have led to a larger solution.

As we await a final decision for a way forward between South Africa and the USA, we may have a new solution, as the International Commodity Summit aims to boost the trade of critical minerals out of South Africa, as led by CEO Anje Kruger.

The female entrepreneur was recently seen in a post by Engineering Weekly for her technological developments and economic contribution to the South African technology industry. Her recent partnership between the International Commodity Summit and Brand South Africa includes a plan to rebrand South Africa as “the Country of Origin”. Brand South Africa is the official marketing agency of South Africa, and will be representing the country at the ICS2025.

Will the G20 and International Commodity Summit change things?

The International Commodity Summit and the G20 are separate events and will be held in different cities around the same time, however, both will host a large proportion of ministerial level Government sector participation. The demand for recourse, foreign direct investment and international relations continues to grow as the G20 strengthens its bonds and mends century old international ties.

Ramaphosa may have convinced Trump to return to the G20 as a founder and critical participant, but the G20 alone can only affect policy, not execute on the private sector roles of such policy.

The role of the International Commodity Summit is to boost trade, especially in the private sector, and find a way to increase the globalization of multinational mining businesses by fostering government-private sector participation.

“The International Commodity Sumit is a vessel for change in our minerals, energy and agricultural sector. We also have a strong bunkering and shipbuilding industry that I believe can be strengthened by bringing countries from around the world into South Africa to procure resources, establish processing plants, and start manufacturing in South Africa to export.”

The G20 and International Commodity Summit are said to have various ministers traveling between the events to make time for both commerce and policy, as South Africa may be facing one of its most critical industrial and civil revolutions yet.

Kruger continues: “We are the country of origin. Any car, cell phone or laptop anywhere in the world has a 90% chance of containing critical minerals and resources from South Africa. This is a marketing and branding game. We need to rebrand South Africa and market as much of it as we can. Once we’ve started doing that, I’m entirely convinced that we’ll become the new Dubai. More businesses will be born. More jobs will be created. Crime rates will drop. Our nation will prosper. But we need marketing, and a lot of it.”

Notwithstanding the devastating effects of farm murders as addressed by Ramaphosa and Trump, Kruger commented that “I grew up on a farm, we heard about farm murders all the time, and I still don’t have the nerve to start farming again. We slept with a shotgun in the safe and the only thing standing between us and blood hungry hooligans was an electric fence. I respect anyone that is willing to stay despite the fear.”

Having contributed a curated agenda focused on South African mineral and resource exports, Kruger stated that she will endeavor to assist in the mitigation of farm murders as much as possible, while delivering on the solutions imposed by Ramaphosa and Trump, to stimulate economic growth, allow for new businesses to form, and for job creation to occur.

While the public may have little influence on the matter, the rainbow nation is uniting and holding hands again as South Africa withstands the storm and overcomes our ancient history once and for all.