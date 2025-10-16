Dr Yves Reckleben, Kiel, Germany

Sowing and cultivation technology is at the heart of modern farming practices. In view of increasing climatic challenges and growing demands for resource efficiency, the focus is increasingly on innovative technologies and processes. The placement quality of sowing machines influences crop development by significantly shaping germination and growth conditions, depending on the climate, soil, and sowing time. In addition to the quality of the deep placement, an important criterion for evaluating the placement quality is the uniformity of the grain spacing in the row, i.e. the longitudinal distribution. In today’s standard row sowing, this has a direct influence on the distribution of the seeds across the field.

Technological trends and innovations

Technological trends in sowing and cultivation technology lie in the further combination of work steps. Modern machines make it possible to combine several work steps in a single pass, significantly increasing efficiency. One example of this is the combination of sowing and hoeing. This technique makes it possible to control weeds and sow seeds at the same time, reducing the use of herbicides and protecting the soil structure.

Another important trend – familiar from single-seed sowing technology – is the combination of sowing and under-root fertilization. The simultaneous application of seed and fertilizer ensures that the plants are optimally supplied with nutrients right from the start. This leads to better crop growth and higher yields. Modern machines are capable of precisely controlling the amount of fertilizer applied, which reduces costs while at the same time protecting the environment. All in One has registered a new front fertiliser tank with three chambers suitable for mineral fertiliser, liquid fertiliser and granulated farm manure. This is particularly important for potatoes, according to All in One.

An additional problem that remains unresolved for all manufacturers of pneumatic sowing machines is setting the correct air volume for the respective seed. Our own experiments show that the standard fan speed setting is inadequate and that, in practice, the fan is usually operated at an excessive speed, i.e. with too much air flow. Here, Lemken has come up with an interesting approach in the form of its iQblue fan automation system, which was also awarded a silver “Agritechnica Innovation Award”. With this solution, the amount of air drawn in is measured and the differential pressure to the characteristic map is determined. This makes it possible to automatically set the optimum speed for each machine and each type of seed, thereby preventing excess air intake. The system can perform all tasks, from simple display to automatic control.

Precision sowing and variable application

GPS-supported systems enable precise seed placement. Variable seed rates depending on soil zones increase yields and reduce seed consumption. Sensors and AI-supported decision support systems (DSS) optimise sowing in real time. With EasyTram, Amazone presents an application approach that enables single-seed and volume-flow-based sowing machines to switch and create driving lanes independently of the working width and sowing direction. This can be particularly interesting for long and complex fields or for sites at risk of erosion.

The subject of data transfer and data exchange between machines is also becoming increasingly important, and numerous manufacturers are working on this issue. Autonomous sowing machines and field robots perform tasks with high precision. Combining this with telemetry platforms (e.g. Exatrek) enables seamless documentation and analysis, right through to the assessment of CO₂ efficiency.

Another trend in sowing technology, particularly in ultra-flat cultivation and sowing systems, is precise tool guidance. Whether a hoe, disc or sowing machine is involved, all require precise depth control. Numerous manufacturers are presenting new approaches here – from parallelogram adjustment to Väderstad’s TriForce II system. 4Disc GmbH presents a horizontally rotating seed disc for direct sowing, under which the seed is deposited.

Seeds from different varieties is a topic that is being addressed by various manufacturers. Examples include APV, which uses an additional tank and additional sowing units in its reseeding equipment, and Vredo, which uses different row widths in its reseeding system, enabling it to establish several crops simultaneously. Further developments include flexible sowing times through weather data integration (e.g. Agrirouter-supported DSS) and sowing technology with high soil adaptation for dry periods and heavy rainfall events.

As you sow, so shall you reap

From a crop production perspective, sowing and cultivation techniques are one of the most important topics. If mistakes are made during sowing or conditions are not perfect, subsequent maintenance measures can only repair the damage. However, sowing cannot be considered a stand-alone solution here, as the harvest of the previous crop and the distribution of straw determine the requirements for tillage intensity (depth) and frequency in practice. Sowing is then the final step, and whatever target plants emerge after a while (field emergence) is what the farmer must work with until the next harvest. Therefore, even with today’s technical possibilities, the old saying still holds true: As you sow, so shall you reap.