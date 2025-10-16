New formats, services, and networking opportunities for international dealers — addressing key industry challenges and strengthening global collaboration at Agritechnica 2025 – New Business Matchmaking – Dealers can register on Agritechnica website and app

Agritechnica 2025 is placing further spotlight on the international agricultural machinery trade, offering global dealers a wide range of exclusive services, networking opportunities, and tailored formats. Together with CLIMMAR, the European umbrella organization for agricultural machinery dealers, and the German LandBauTechnik Bundesverband, hall 2 will be transformed into a dealer universe addressing the hot issues for dealers, including digital technology, complex repairs, second hand machinery and personnel acquisition. Taking place in Hanover, Germany, from 9 to 15 November 2025, Agritechnica is the world’s largest trade fair for agricultural machinery.

This year Agritechnica 2025 offers an even wider range of new formats and services tailored to international dealers. Agricultural machinery dealers are currently facing a range of structural and operational challenges which include navigating increasingly complex technologies and servicing demands, to managing inventory pressures and adapting to shifting market conditions.

“Expanding the international offering at this year’s Agritechnica is a direct response to the challenges currently facing dealers. We’ve refined the program to create further space for dialogue, shared learning, and practical exchange across borders, helping dealers strengthen their role in a rapidly evolving agricultural landscape,” says Ralph Königs, Manager Business Segment Dealer, Agritechnica.

Agritechnica collaboration partner CLIMMAR will be inviting its dealer network across Europe to join Agritechnica for a knowledge update on dealer issues and new equipment coming to the stores.

New features for agricultural machinery dealers – Business Matchmaking

For the first time, registered dealers will have the opportunity to be listed on the Agritechnica website and in the official app, offering them a visible and active part of the trade fair. This new feature strengthens the presence of the dealer community and supports networking and visibility across the international agricultural machinery sector. Registration is available via the following link Also new this year is the “Business Matchmaking” format, designed to facilitate targeted connections between dealers and exhibitors, creating valuable business opportunities. Dealers registere here.

International Dealer Center addresses challenges

A further highlight is the International Dealer Center, which serves as a central meeting place for German and international trade professionals alike. The center features an exclusive lounge for meetings with customers, partners, and staff and an information counter covering training and education opportunities in the industry. The daily “Pop-up Talk Dealer” sessions at 5:00 p.m. offers knowledge from international speakers on issues like digital technologies, market overviews and staffing. The talk session is followed by a networking Get-Together for professional exchange.

Workshop Live 2.0 and Agribusiness Days

The popular “Workshop Live” format returns in an enhanced version 2.0, developed in cooperation with the German association of dealers, LandBauTechnik Bundesverband. Held hourly on all exhibition days, it showcases live repairs and service work on real agricultural machines, highlighting the skills and career opportunities in agricultural and construction machinery technology. Visitors can experience in-situ repairs with German commentary and presented on computer screen with real machines such as tractors and harvesting equipment.

Featured equipment includes a John Deere tractor cutaway model, a Väderstad diagnostic wall, autonomous machinery from Krone, precision planting technology from Horsch, and machines from Kubota, Claas, JCB, and others. Workshop equipment and tools are provided by leading brands such as Gedore, Granit, Mewa, Pico, Kamp, and Bohnenkamp.

The format also integrates training and vocational education, with support from the LandBauTechnik Bundesverband. New Agribusiness Days During the new Agribusiness Days, 10–11 November, the focus shifts to robotics, artificial intelligence, and high-voltage technologies, with a special emphasis on the agricultural machinery trade.

The DLG invites students and young professionals to explore career paths and connect with industry leaders. Dealers can register and choose from four tailored Dealer Packages, which include personalized tickets, special conditions, and exclusive access to selected event formats.

Organized by the DLG (German Agricultural Society), Agritechnica awaits around 2,700 exhibitors from over 52 countries and 430,000 visitors. Under the guiding theme “Touch Smart Efficiency”, Agritechnica serves as the key interface between manufacturers and agricultural practitioners worldwide, with a special focus this year on the international agricultural machinery trade.