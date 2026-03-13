Founder and President Reuben Rampersad continues to drive product innovation as the company scales its molecular fertilizer platform.

Stimera™, the crop science company formerly known as BioAge, today announced the appointment of Lon E. Kreger as Chief Executive Officer. The leadership transition marks an important step in the company’s evolution as it moves from product validation and early market traction toward broader commercial scale.

Stimera is developing patent-pending molecular foliar fertilizers designed to make nutrients behave like biostimulants. Its flagship product, Nitro-Gro, is engineered to alter the molecular structure of nutrient inputs, allowing them to enter leaves rapidly, activate electrochemical nutrient transport, and accelerate plant metabolism. In current company materials, Stimera positions the platform around independently validated, customer-proven results, targeting roughly 30% higher yield, crop cycles shortened by up to two weeks, and up to 5x same-season ROI.

“At Stimera, we are focused on delivering products that drive measurable results,” says Kreger. “Growers need solutions that are effective, reliable, and economically sound. By helping growers maximize yield and efficiency, we strengthen the entire supply chain and support the production of high-quality food.”

Kreger’s appointment comes as Stimera expands from regional product development to global commercialization. Designed to serve the grower, the company’s multi-channel strategy leverages trusted agricultural retailers, distributors, and manufacturing partners to bring its solutions directly to market.

“Stimera technology was built to solve real problems – helping growers achieve more predictable yields, better crop timing, and stronger returns from their fertility spend,” says Kreger. “Stimera has the kind of foundation that investors and commercial partners look for in a differentiated product with superior, early-season performance, and a model that can scale through established channels.”

Stimera’s technology was developed by Reuben R. Rampersad, Founder and President, who holds a Ph.D. in plant physiology from the University of KwaZulu-Natal. Rampersad brings deep expertise in formulation science and agricultural strategy, focusing on solutions that accelerate growth, improve nutrient efficiency, and unlock commercial-scale farming across international markets.

“Using scientific rigor, Reuben created a new category of crop inputs – molecular fertilizers – to develop the next generation of plant nutrition,” Kreger adds. “Reuben is a visionary scientist who realized an impactful change was needed. My role is to put this technology into the hands of the grower – who it was designed to benefit.”

Rampersad will continue as Founder and President, leading product development, formulation strategy, and pipeline expansion. Current company materials indicate Stimera has roughly 20 products in development, with about 30% at or near commercialization.

“Stimera was built on the belief that crop nutrition can do more than correct deficiencies – it can actively improve how the plant performs,” says Rampersad. “We have worked hard to develop products that help nutrients move faster, work harder, and deliver meaningful economic value to growers. Bringing Lon in as CEO gives us the commercial and operational leadership to scale that vision.”

With Kreger leading global business efforts and Rampersad driving product innovation, Stimera is poised for the next stage of growth: expanding trials, strengthening channel partnerships, and scaling a new category of molecular fertilizer products. The company’s go-to-market model includes branded products, retailer private label programs, and manufacturer partnerships designed to accelerate adoption and create scalable, high-margin growth.

Stimera will showcase its breakthrough molecular fertilizer technology at the World Agri-Tech Innovation Summit in San Francisco, California, on March 17–18, 2026. Attendees can learn more and experience the platform firsthand by visiting Booth #40.