Saai and AfriForum, through their agricultural development incubator, Resilient Regenerative Agricultural Initiative NPC (RRAIN), boosted the next phase of Kgosi Gaboilelwe’s agricultural development strategy for the Barolong Boo Seleka nation of Thaba’Nchu by funding the training of the first 20 participants of the backyard vegetable garden programme and by handing over vegetable seed donated by Rijk Zwaan. The training will be conducted by Thabo Olivier from Let’s Grow Food.

This announcement follows on the Ke Nako Launch Event held at Barolong Hall in Thaba’Nchu on Thursday 12 March. The event was attended by various stakeholders, who are collaborating on the implementation of the next phase of the strategy. Agri All Africa, a long-time network partner of AfriForum and Saai, also contributed to the event and will be responsible for ensuring a proper platform for the commercialised agricultural development that will take place.

“The mechanisation, modernisation and commercialisation of small-scale farmers are crucial for wealth creation, ensuring food security and improving the general socio-economic conditions of deep rural communities. We are grateful to be involved in this initiative that creates opportunities for small-scale farmers to develop and grow to their full potential,” says Dr Theo de Jager, board chairman of Saai.

“It is a privilege for AfriForum to continue with this journey and partnership that was established six years ago. We are grateful that the commitment, hard work and perseverance of the last few years contributed towards establishing the foundation that enables this next phase of the agricultural development of Thaba’Nchu. This collaborative initiative underscores that peaceful and prosperous co-existence of different cultural communities in the country is achievable when partnerships is established on shared values and a clear joint vision,” says Barend Uys, Head of Intercultural relations and cooperation at AfriForum.

AfriForum and Saai have been involved with agricultural development projects in partnership with the Barolong Boo Seleka since 2020.