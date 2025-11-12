DLG President Hubertus Paetow and distinguished guests from business and politics recognize Agritechnica 2025 as the global hub for a future-proof agriculture – The guiding theme “Touch Smart Efficiency” reflects the power of innovation and entrepreneurial creativity of the sector.

Agritechnica 2025 was officially opened on Monday, November 10, during the Max-Eyth Evening held at the exhibition grounds in Hannover, Germany. The world’s leading trade fair for agricultural machinery runs from November 9 to 15. In his keynote address, Hubertus Paetow, President of the DLG (German Agricultural Society), described Agritechnica as the central source of impulses for innovation and progress. Under its guiding theme “Touch Smart Efficiency,” the trade fair invites farmers from all over the world to embark together on a journey toward a future of sustainable productivity growth. The German Minister of Agriculture Alois Rainer hailed Agritechnica as a symbol the power of innovation and the future viability of the industry.

DLG President Hubertus Paetow: Responsibility and growth in a world of upheaval

With more than 2,800 exhibitors from 52 countries presenting their solutions and innovations, Agritechnica 2025 is more important than ever as a business platform and a driver of sustainable, future-oriented agriculture under today’s challenging conditions. This was emphasized by DLG President Hubertus Paetow at the official opening of the trade fair attended by a broad spectrum of exhibiting companies during the Max-Eyth Evening on Monday, November 10. The impulse for innovation and sustainable progress, he stressed, comes “from the players in this industry – from the creative minds in your companies and from the forward-thinking farmers who demand and apply these innovations.”

Paetow also addressed the challenging global market environment for agriculture:

“The world is in upheaval. Political certainties are disappearing at a rapid pace – whether in Washington, the Kremlin, Gaza, or Berlin. Hardly a week passes without new tariff threats or military provocations.” In this situation, Germany and the rest of Europe face particular political and economic pressures, Paetow noted, referring to the economic policy concept of the EU Green Deal, which has not achieved its intended goals.

Paetow attributed the shortcomings of the Green Deal not only to changing global conditions but above all to its flawed basic assumption that economic growth cannot be reconciled with ecological progress. In implementing the Green Deal, every growth dynamic was “stifled by static instruments of bureaucratic regulation.” For the agricultural sector, the departure from the Green Deal represents an opportunity, Paetow made clear: “It opens up space for new paths and solutions for progress.” What remains after the end of the Green Deal, he continued, “are the unresolved questions of progress – food security, climate protection, and biodiversity conservation.”

Sustainable Productivity Growth Sets the Course for Progress

In this context, the DLG assumes responsibility with its new guiding principle: “Sustainable Productivity Growth.” At its core is the expansion of the traditional concept of productivity to include ecological resource consumption. Sustainable productivity growth also means measuring and evaluating climate protection and biodiversity and relating them to the need for yield increases to ensure global food security.

“With the guiding principle of sustainable productivity growth, we have a clear direction for progress,” emphasized Paetow. “And I believe this gives us everything we need. We don’t have to wait for others to act. The momentum we so urgently need now—in agriculture and across society—cannot be initiated by politics, civil society, or even the European Commission. We have to take that step ourselves,” the DLG President urged his audience. Industry representatives and farmers should use their visit to Agritechnica “to look ahead together toward a successful future for agriculture—a future of joint progress into the era of sustainable productivity growth.”

German Minister Alois Rainer: Rethinking Agriculture

In his welcome address, German Minister of Agriculture Alois Rainer highlighted the link between innovation, technological progress, and resource conservation: “Agritechnica is a symbol of the power of innovation, export power, and future viability of our agricultural sector. Here we see how technological progress can be combined with efficient, smart resource use. These innovations open new markets worldwide while contributing to climate protection. Agritechnica is a driver of international cooperation. It is here that partnerships are formed to rethink agriculture across borders.”

Anthony van der Ley: Agritechnica as an international technology hub

“Agritechnica remains the international technology and networking hotspot of our industry. As a global stage for innovations in agricultural technology, Agritechnica represents technology at the heart of tomorrow’s agriculture,” stressed Anthony van der Ley, Chairman of the VDMA Agricultural Machinery Association, in his address at the Max-Eyth Evening.

“The impressive diversity of innovations this year shows that our industry is on the right track. Here in Hannover, Agritechnica lays the foundation for sustainable, efficient, and productive agriculture—across all crops, farming methods, and borders,” van der Ley continued.

He also underlined Europe’s role as a driver for the global agricultural machinery sector:

“Fittingly for the venue of the world’s leading trade fair, Europe is home to particularly demanding farmers and contractors whose requirements pose real challenges for our engineers. And that’s exactly how it should be—because progress needs drive and new ideas.”

Minister-President Olaf Lies: Technology and Responsibility Go Hand in Hand

“As Germany’s number one agricultural state, it is both an honor and a responsibility for Lower Saxony to welcome Agritechnica 2025 in Hannover as a trendsetter for innovation and the future of agribusiness,” emphasized Lower Saxony’s Minister-President Olaf Lies.

“The guiding theme ‘Touch Smart Efficiency’ strikes exactly the right chord for the agriculture of tomorrow. Digitalization, automation, and artificial intelligence help to sustainably increase productivity, conserve resources, and safeguard competitiveness. The trade fair demonstrates how technological innovation and responsible action can go hand in hand. Lower Saxony is committed to accompanying this transformation—with clear regulatory frameworks, reliable support, and genuine partnership with the industry.”

Miriam Staudte, Lower Saxony’s Agriculture Minister: Sustainability Is the Basis for Efficiency

Speaking during the official opening tour of the fair, Lower Saxony’s Agriculture Minister Miriam Staudte emphasized: “Agritechnica impressively demonstrates how technical innovations can contribute to the sustainable transformation of agriculture. For us in Lower Saxony, one thing is clear: only with environmentally friendly technology that conserves resources and reduces emissions can we secure the long-term viability and competitiveness of our farms. Sustainability is not a contradiction to efficiency—it is its prerequisite. Agritechnica underscores this convincingly as a showcase for sustainable innovations.”

Agritechnica: A Showcase for International Innovation

Agritechnica 2025, the world’s leading trade fair for agricultural machinery and the meeting place for decision-makers and the leading business marketplace for the international agricultural sector, will take place from 9 to 15 November 2025 at the exhibition grounds in Hannover. Under the guiding theme “Touch Smart Efficiency,” around 2,800 exhibitors from 52 countries will present their innovations. Approximately 430,000 visitors from all over the world are expected.

The technical program offers numerous highlights, including the new Digital Farm Center in Hall 21—an interactive experience world showcasing digital technologies such as robotics, GPS systems, sensor technology, and software solutions for agriculture.DLG Spotlights will focus on topics such as Digital Farming, Soil Health, and live demonstrations of service work in the “Werkstatt-Live” spotlight. Running in parallel with Agritechnica is Systems & Components, the B2B marketplace for suppliers to the agricultural machinery and off-highway sectors.

