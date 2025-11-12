As Africa’s grain production expands, so does the need for efficient, affordable, and reliable post-harvest systems.

Recognizing this, ABC Hansen Africa, a leading manufacturer of agricultural processing and storage solutions, has unveiled a suite of smart grain handling and drying technologies made in South Africa, designed specifically for the continent’s farming realities.

At the forefront of this innovation are three flagship systems: the Amazing Tube & Chain Conveyor, the DryStir grain drying system, and the Procer in-silo management platform.

Together, these solutions promise to transform how African farmers move, dry, and manage their grain.

The Amazing Tube & Chain Conveyor

Also known as the Grain Pump, the Amazing Tube & Chain Conveyor is quickly gaining traction across Africa for its simplicity, durability, and cost-efficiency. With hundreds of installations already in operation, the system is engineered for low grain damage and minimal energy consumption.

Unlike conventional conveyors that require multiple transfer points, the Tube & Chain Conveyor creates a continuous loop system that can run over multiple silos.

It’s capable of moving up to 80 tons per hour across a distance of over 300 meters, making it ideal for both large commercial grain handlers and cooperatives seeking streamlined operations.

In addition to its signature loop conveyor, ABC Hansen also manufactures traditional bucket elevators, belt, chain, and screw conveyors, giving farmers flexibility to design systems tailored to their specific storage layouts and throughput needs.

DryStir – smart, uniform in-bin grain drying

Grain drying has long been a bottleneck in post-harvest handling across Africa, often leading to losses from spoilage or uneven moisture levels. ABC Hansen’s DryStir system addresses this challenge head-on with an in-bin drying technology that is both affordable and efficient.

Designed for any type of grain, the DryStir works by stirring and evenly heating grain within the bin, ensuring uniform drying at a consistent temperature. The system can be fitted into an existing grain bin or a newly installed drying bin equipped with a heat exchanger and diesel burner.

In performance terms, the system can handle around 800 tons per batch, drying grain from 24% to 14% moisture content at 65°C in about five days.

This steady, controlled process prevents grain damage — a common problem with traditional high-heat dryers — and eliminates the need for constant supervision.

