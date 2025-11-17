For readers of Farmers Review Africa, the Plant Based Treaty (PBT) is worth serious attention. This global campaign aims to put food systems at the heart of the climate conversation, working alongside the Paris Agreement. Since farming supports about 70% of African livelihoods and contributes nearly 30% to the continent’s GDP, the PBT offers a consolidated pathway to tackle both food security and climate resilience.

Why Africa Needs Food System Change

Africa faces a triple planetary crisis – climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution – all worsened by deforestation and desertification. To secure long-term prosperity and meet the African Union’s Agenda 2063 goals, the continent needs to rethink how food is produced and consumed. The PBT sets out three clear steps: Relinquish, Redirect, and Restore – a roadmap for climate-smart and fair agriculture.

The Three Pillars Explained

Relinquish: Stop the expansion of animal farming into forests and natural ecosystems.

Stop the expansion of animal farming into forests and natural ecosystems. Redirect: Shift from animal-based to plant-based systems, using public education and smarter subsidies to promote healthy, sustainable diets.

Shift from animal-based to plant-based systems, using public education and smarter subsidies to promote healthy, sustainable diets. Restore:Rewild and reforest degraded land to boost biodiversity and carbon storage.

At its core, the Treaty recognises that fossil fuel reform alone won’t solve the climate crisis. Food systems – particularly animal agriculture – are responsible for more than a third of all human-caused greenhouse gas emissions. Globally, livestock farming uses over 75% of agricultural land yet provides just 17% of our calories.

Redirecting Subsidies for Fairer Farming

In many African countries, agricultural subsidies favour large-scale producers, while smallholders – who feed most of the continent – are overlooked. The PBT calls for redirecting these funds away from industrial livestock and towards agroecology and smallholder innovation.

Take South Africa as an example: ten feedlots produce about 70% of its beef, which contributes over 60% of livestock emissions. Redirecting subsidies could instead support mixed or regenerative farming – like Kenya’s integrated crop, bee, and livestock systems – that boost income, soil health, and animal welfare.

This approach fits within the broader idea of a “Just Transition”, ensuring farmers are supported as they shift to more sustainable livelihoods.

Tapping into Africa’s Plant-Based Roots

The move towards plant-based diets isn’t new for Africa – it’s a return to its roots. Many traditional African meals are already plant-forward, using pulses, grains, and vegetables that thrive in local conditions.

Championing indigenous crops such as millet, sorghum, cowpea, and Bambara groundnut could improve nutrition, reduce climate risks, and protect food sovereignty. These crops are resilient to drought and heat, making them ideal for a changing climate.

Yet only a handful of African countries currently include sustainability in their Food-Based Dietary Guidelines. Updating these to highlight the benefits of locally grown, plant-rich foods would help build both resilience and pride in African food heritage.

Restore: Protecting People and the Planet

The third pillar, Restore, focuses on ecosystem recovery and rewilding. It ties in perfectly with the African Union’s biodiversity commitments. But it must also ensure fairness – particularly for women, who form the backbone of food production yet face the biggest challenges from climate shocks.

A fair transition must include training, financial support, and recognition of women and youth as key agents of change. It’s about more than protecting nature; it’s about ensuring everyone benefits from greener food systems.

A Platform for Innovation and Growth

The PBT isn’t about restricting farmers – it’s about unlocking innovation. Shifting to sustainable food systems could help achieve nearly half of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. There’s a growing appetite among African youth for ethical, eco-friendly products, and plant-based innovations – from meat alternatives to nutrient-dense snacks made from local grains – are creating new business opportunities.

By adopting the PBT’s ideas – reforming subsidies, promoting indigenous crops, and supporting equitable transitions – Africa can turn climate challenges into opportunities. This is not about abandoning tradition, but about evolving it for a more secure and prosperous future.

Planting the Seeds of Change

Think of the Plant Based Treaty as a blueprint for agricultural renewal – like saving the strongest, most resilient seeds for tomorrow. By nurturing plant-forward, low-impact food systems, Africa can ensure a future where farmers thrive, ecosystems recover, and communities enjoy the fruits of a healthier planet.

For more information: ingrid@plantbasedtreaty.org

To endorse: https://plantbasedtreaty.org/endorse/