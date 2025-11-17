BMG and Agrico have collaborated to enhance compatibility between BMG Synergy PI500 variable speed drives (VSDs) and Agrico’s Web Control platform, giving farmers and industrial users across Africa new options for efficient, intelligent pumping and motor control.

“Through close collaboration and extensive on-site testing, teams from BMG and Agrico have verified the seamless operation of Synergy PI500 VSDs within the Agrico Pump Controller ecosystem,” explains Mike Williams, BMG’s Product Specialist for BMG Synergy VSD’s in the Cape Region, as well as Namibia. “This compatibility enables operators to integrate Synergy drives into Agrico’s Web Control environment for convenient access to performance data and energy-saving tools.

“This development benefits irrigation schemes and agro-industrial plants, where pumping systems represent a significant share of total energy use. When used together, Synergy VSDs and Agrico’s remote monitoring platform help users reduce energy consumption, simplify management and improve system reliability.

“Remote access to real-time operating data enhances decision-making, while integrated protection and automation functions reduce downtime. In one installation, an irrigation customer achieved energy cost savings of nearly 20% and eliminated unnecessary pump stoppages during peak season.”

Advanced control and connectivity

BMG’s Synergy PI500 inverter range is designed for high-performance motor applications, offering vector-control capability for synchronous, asynchronous and permanent-magnet motors. Through automatic tuning and precise algorithms, the system maintains stable torque and accurate speed regulation across a wide operating range.

With Agrico’s Web Control integration, users can manage Synergy VSD installations remotely via GSM or Ethernet, accessing real-time data, fault notifications and scheduling features from any location.

Agrico’s Web Control platform extends traditional starter and drive systems with cloud-based operation, monitoring and protection – supporting a wide range of compatible VSD brands, including the Synergy PI500 series.

Flexible pump control and energy optimisation

The Agrico Pump Controller manages up to nine pumps on a single manifold when connected to a VSD as master. Functions, including dynamic energy optimisation, section control and multi-pump coordination, are enhanced when paired with a Synergy drive, ensuring precise pressure control and efficient power use. Users can configure automated triggers, receive an SMS or call alerts for critical events and perform remote firmware updates.

The Synergy PI500 inverter features robust hardware with wide input-voltage tolerance, a protective coating against dust and moisture and advanced cooling for extended service life. Safety and reliability are reinforced through EMC compliance, with built-in protection against over-voltage, under-voltage, over-current and overheating. Peripheral options include braking units, reactors and PLC function cards, while communication is handled via RS485 and Modbus RTU for smooth integration with Agrico controllers. The Synergy PI500 VSD series also supports full Hybrid AC and DC voltage supply (Solar and Eskom), when installed within a BMG hybrid enclosure. This enclosure boasts advanced cooling functions and DC to AC interference mitigation.

BMG’s nationwide technical support and a large stockholding up to 400 KW, as well as training and repair services, ensure optimal installation and maintenance of the Synergy PI500 range. Agrico complements this through its dedicated Web Control help desk, assisting clients with connectivity and configuration.