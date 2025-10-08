The Mediterranean: a region with great agricultural potential

In a global economic context characterized by great uncertainty, the economies of the Mediterranean region are demonstrating strong resilience, with growth rates higher than global and European ones. This positive trend is reflected in the agricultural machinery market, which has seen significant increases in all the countries in the basin. Investments in technology are essential to exploit the region’s agricultural potential while safeguarding environmental balances.

Geopolitical tensions, military conflicts, and trade wars are slowing economic activity and reducing investment, and impacting the performance of the global economy. In a scenario rife with stagnation and uncertainty, the Mediterranean region is showing greater resilience and dynamism than in other places. Areas such as the Maghreb in North Africa and the Balkans in Europe are expected to close the year with GDP growth of 4% and 3%, respectively, higher than both global GDP (+2.3%) and that of the European Union (1.1%). This positive trend is reflected in the agricultural machinery market, which has been experiencing significant growth in the Mediterranean region for several years. In the six years between 2019 and 2024, market value increased from EUR 12.3 billion to 16.4 billion, a growth of approximately 34 percentage points. Such is the scenario outlined this afternoon in Bari by Mariateresa Maschio, President of FederUnacoma (the Italian association representing agricultural machinery manufacturers), during the press conference to present Agrilevante, the exhibition of technologies for Mediterranean agriculture that opens tomorrow, October 9th, in the Apulian capital. “France, Italy, and Spain make up 60% of the entire Mediterranean market,” explained Mariateresa Maschio, “but areas like the Balkans and the Middle East have reported extremely good growth rates.” Between 2019 and 2024, the value of the sector increased by 120% in the Balkans (from EUR 1.5 to 3.3 billion), by 390% in Turkey (EUR 1.4 billion in 2024) and by over 90% in the Middle East. The North African side also showed growth, marking a 21% increase in the period considered with a total turnover of EUR 859 million. According to analysts’ forecasts, this trend should further strengthen in the short and medium term. Forecasts for the year 2028 by the research firm Exportplanning indicate average increases of 1% for Mediterranean Europe, 8% for the Balkans, and 6% for the Maghreb with respect to 2024. According to these estimates, the entire Mediterranean agricultural technology market is expected to attain a value of approximately EUR 17 billion in 2028, with a positive balance of approximately 500 million compared to 2024 (+3%). Despite some critical issues stemming from geopolitical tensions, military conflicts, and political instability in some areas, the Mediterranean region still offers significant potential, thanks to its high-value agricultural products, the ease of seaborne freight transportation, and the strong tradition of trade relations among the countries in the basin, of which Italy remains a strategic partner. “These objectives,” concluded the President of FederUnacoma, “require a quantum leap in technological equipment to fully exploit the basin’s agricultural potential, and this is precisely the mission of Agrilevante, an exhibition established by FederUnacoma as a platform for these new markets”.