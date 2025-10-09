FNB adds Swoo Pay for Huawei & Android device users, broadening digital payment access

FNB and RMB Private Bank customers using Huawei or Android enabled devices now have access to a new safe and secure contactless payment option with Swoo Pay. Huawei customers with NFC enabled Huawei devices running HarmonyOS or AndroidOS without Google Services can now link their FNB virtual or physical cards to Swoo Pay and simply ‘tap to pay’ at any contactless enabled ATM or point of sale.

Senzo Nsibande, CEO of Card at FNB, says “As a digital innovation leader, we are always looking for secure and convenient digital payment options for all our customers across the continuum. Over the years, we have consistently focused on giving all our customers choice and increased access to a wider variety of digital payment solutions. The enablement of Swoo Pay makes contactless payments more accessible to those customers using Huawei devices.”

FNB has seen exponential growth in contactless payments. As of August 2025, total retail spend through FNB-enabled digital wallets surpassed R200 billion, reflecting the growing shift towards contactless transactions via smart devices. Notably, 58% of these purchases were made using the FNB Virtual Card, underscoring its popularity among customers. Digital wallet transaction volumes have grown by over 42% year-on-year (August 2024 vs August 2025) and 38% year-on-year (FY2024 vs FY2025). Digital wallet spend now accounts for 25% of all retail customer spend.

“Our investment in modernising our card platform has enabled us to introduce innovative world-class payment solutions. The bank issues virtual debit and credit cards with industry leading security measures such as tokenisation, dynamic CVV, and 3D Secure authentication on the FNB Banking App. These enhanced capabilities have allowed customers to use virtual cards in their digital wallet of choice, effectively digitising the way they transact daily,” adds Nsibande.

FNB’s Card Digitisation Head, Jason Viljoen says, “The addition of Swoo Pay to our growing list of digital wallet partners provides a contactless payment solution for those FNB customers using NFC enabled Huawei devices, a few of which have faced challenges in accessing contactless payments functionality due to Google Service restrictions. Customers can simply add their virtual card on the Swoo Pay app and once successfully activated, tap to pay at any contactless point of sale. The use of an FNB Virtual Card provides customers with digital-led convenience, safety, and control while benefiting from great rewards.”

Kirill Gorynya, CEO of Swoo added, “We’re excited to partner with FNB to extend contactless payments through Swoo Pay to users of a wider range of mobile devices including Huawei smartphones. This collaboration eliminates technological barriers while offering customers a dual benefit: maintaining all FNB card privileges plus access to the unique Swoo Tokenback loyalty programme, which returns up to 90% of purchase value as digital tokens. Our mission is making financial technology accessible to everyone, regardless of device choice, and together with FNB, we’re creating a more inclusive digital payment future for South Africans.”

FNB customers can access Swoo Pay by downloading the Swoo digital wallet App from either the AppGallery for HarmonyOS, or Google Play Store for AndroidOS. Then, simply add their virtual card and follow the prompts to securely activate the service via the banking app or call center. Once activated, they can then enjoy the convenience of ‘tap to pay’ at any contactless point of sale.