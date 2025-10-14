The Everyday Health Power of Apples and Pears 🍎🍐

South Africans have long enjoyed apples and pears for their crisp taste and versatility, but research is highlighting just how powerful these fruits can be for overall health and wellness. As the country’s largest marketer of apples and pears, Tru-Cape is shining a light on the impressive benefits of eating these everyday favourites — and why “an apple (or pear) a day” truly makes sense.

The apple-a-day experiment

In a recent feature published by Prevention.com, award-winning registered dietitian and book author Lauren Manaker decided to put the old saying to the test by eating an apple every day for seven days. By the end of the week, she reported feeling fuller for longer and experiencing better digestion. The natural fiber and pectin in apples helped her maintain more stable energy levels throughout the day. Soon, her daily apple was more than a healthy habit; it actually became a “pop of joy” worth looking forward to.

According to Prevention, apples offer a potent mix of soluble and insoluble fiber that supports gut health, helps regulate blood sugar, and promotes heart health. They’re also rich in antioxidants such as quercetin and catechins, which may reduce inflammation and protect against chronic diseases.

(Source: Prevention.com – “What Happens When You Eat an Apple Every Day”)

Apples vs. pears — both nutrient powerhouses

Meanwhile, Health.com recently compared apples and pears and found that while both fruits are low in calories and rich in vitamins, pears offer a slight edge in fiber content — around 4.34 g per 140 g serving compared to 2.38 g in apples. Pears also contain more insoluble fiber, supporting regular digestion and gut motility, while apples deliver a balanced mix of fibers and antioxidants ideal for heart and brain health. So the good news is, you don’t have to choose as both these fruits are good choices for a healthy diet.

(Source: Health.com – “Apples vs. Pears: Which Is Healthier?”)

A natural choice for everyday wellness

“Apples and pears are two of nature’s simplest and most effective wellness foods,” says Roelf Pienaar, Managing Director of Tru-Cape. “We’re proud to grow and share fruit that not only tastes great but also supports long-term health. Whether you’re packing a lunchbox, blending a smoothie, or snacking on the go, apples and pears are smart, natural choices for everyday nutrition.”

Tru-Cape is South Africa’s largest exporter of apples and pears, representing growers from the Western Cape’s top fruit-producing regions. The company is committed to quality, sustainability, and promoting healthy lifestyles through its premium fruit products.

