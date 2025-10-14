Emeric Denieul appointed as Hubbard Premium Product Manager

France – Hubbard is pleased to announce the appointment of Emeric Denieul as Product Manager for the Premium Range. He succeeds Claude Toudic, who retired on June 30th. Emeric will report directly to Roberto Yamawaki, Global Technical Director at Hubbard.

After completing a Bachelor of Science in Animal Production, Emeric studied at AgroParisTech, graduating in 2018.

He began his career at Eureden as a Poultry Nutritionist, working with a variety of species including broilers, turkeys, ducks, broiler breeders, and layers.

During this time, he built strong relationships with farmers and gained significant field experience. He also demonstrated a keen interest in optimising nutrition and feed formulation, working closely with feed manufacturers.

In 2022, Emeric joined the Hubbard team, embracing a new step in broiler breeder selection. He became responsible for providing management support to optimise performance of the Hubbard breeders with Hubbard customers in France, Italy, Switzerland, and Belgium.

Simultaneously , in close collaboration with James Bentley, then Global Technical Director, he took on the responsibility for monitoring the nutrition of breeder and broiler flocks across the EMEA region, focusing on the Premium range and working closely with the Hubbard Customer Support Team.

Early 2025, a gradual transition took place with Claude Toudic, who officially retired in June 2025. This paved the way for Emeric to take over the role of Product Manager for the Premium Range. Emeric is deeply committed to his responsibilities, overseeing the global performance of the Hubbard Premium breeders and broilers, as well as nutritional management.

As part of his new role, he will be responsible for collecting, monitoring, and reporting field performance data to the relevant Hubbard departments: R&D, Technical, and Commercial. This will significantly contribute to strategic decisions regarding the continued development of the Hubbard product portfolio.

Roberto Yamawaki commented: “Since joining Hubbard, Emeric has strengthened his technical and nutritional expertise, contributed to the performance of our Premium breeds, and supported customer satisfaction. His strong interpersonal skills, both within the team and in the field, are a testament to the trust-based relationships we strive to maintain with the market.”

We wish Emeric every success and personal fulfillment in his new role.