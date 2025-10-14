New Intrinsically Safe Ultrasonic Sensor Delivers Precise Measurements in Hazardous Locations

Migatron Corp , a pioneering force in innovative sensor technology, is thrilled to announce the release of its latest Ultrasonic Sensor: the RPS-429AA-40P-IS2. Engineers and OEMs can achieve precise measurements in explosive atmospheres and hazardous areas without costly downtime using this intrinsically safe ultrasonic sensor. The RPS-429AA-40P-IS2 is ideal for industries such as chemical processing, oil & gas, and mining that involve applications that need unparalleled accuracy and reliability in distance measurement and object detection, something that this ultrasonic sensor provides.

Key Features of the RPS-429AA-40P-IS2:

Intrinsically Safe Certifications: This sensor is thoroughly tested and certified to meet global standards, for intrinsic safety in explosive atmospheres/hazardous locations. The RPS-429AA-40P-IS2 is approved for use in Europe (ATEX), Internationally (IECEx), and in North America (C-UL-US).

Precision Measurement: This sensor delivers reliable performance for distance and level measurements, even in challenging conditions. With built-in temperature compensation, the RPS-429AA-40P-IS2 can provide accurate readings throughout the entire operating temperature range.

Robust Design: Built with IP66/IP67 rated enclosure, our sensor is engineered to be durable and reliable in industrial applications like level sensing, process control, or object detection.

User-Friendly Interface: Features a 4-20mA 2-wire current loop design.

Migatron Corp’s Ultrasonic Sensors provides engineers with the confidence they need to perform their tasks effectively. With over 40 years of experience, Migatron is more than just a sensor manufacturer, but an engineering partner committed to customer success. Their team works closely with their customers to better understand the application, solve complex sensing challenges, and offer customized ultrasonic solutions that perform reliably in intense environments; and the RPS-429AA-40P-IS2 is no exception. Migatron’s intrinsically safe ultrasonic sensors provide the highest level of Intrinsic Safety protection, Ex ia. With equipment protection levels Ma, Ga, and Da. This allows the ultrasonic sensors to be deployed in Zone 0, 1, 2, 20, 21, or 22 explosive atmospheres and Class I, II, III hazardous locations. For more information on the RPS-429AA-40P-IS2 and similar models, such as a datasheet, visit www.migatron.com/product/rps-429a-is/.