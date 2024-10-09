Syensqo is launching AgRHEA® LifeXtend Plus, a technology disruptor for microbial-based formulations, that offers unmatched shelf life to accelerate the adoption of more sustainable agriculture methods.

In the dynamic landscape of the agriculture industry, the demand for more environmentally friendly farming solutions is higher than ever, and biological formulations—products that leverage natural-based actives present in the environment such as microorganisms or plant extracts—are considered one of the most promising tools. However, the global implementation of these natural-based actives is hindered due to issues such as limited shelf life and inconsistent efficacy. As an industry leader, Syensqo is applying its long-standing expertise to designing innovative formulation solutions that address these specific application challenges.

“At Syensqo, we believe that formulation can play a pivotal role in solving the challenges of biological solutions. That is why we have developed AgRHEA® LifeXtend Plus with the aim of significantly increasing shelf life and bringing consistent bioefficacy to boost the use of microbial-based formulations,” says Anaïs Marquilly, Agro Global Marketing Manager at Syensqo.

AgRHEA® LifeXtend Plus is a ready-to-use all-in-one solution, which includes a carrier, co-dispersant and rheology agent for the formulation of microorganisms, including beneficial fungi.

AgRHEA® LifeXtend Plus is the latest addition to the AgRHEA® range which includes solutions such as AgRHEA® OD-EASY and AgRHEA® SticGuard and demonstrates the strong commitment of Syensqo in supporting the agricultural sector on its path towards increased sustainability.

Syensqo will be showcasing Its latest innovations for biological formulations at the Annual Biocontrol Industry Meeting (ABIM) in Basel, Switzerland, from 21 to 23 October 2024.

AgRHEA® is a registered trademark of Syensqo.