VIV Health & Nutrition Asia 2026 brought the region’s animal feed and health community together for three high-impact days at BITEC, Bangkok. Running from 10–12 March 2026 alongside VICTAM Asia, GRAPAS Asia, and Horti & Agri Asia, the four co-located shows together welcomed 10,639 visitors from 73 countries across the agrifood value chain, showing a significant 23% increase in visitor number attendance from the past edition.

The surge in attendance was reflected in an equally impressive exhibition presence with 300 exhibitors filling over 17,000 gross square meters of dedicated exhibition space at the heart of Southeast Asia’s most accessible trade city.

A testament to the show’s draw among senior decision-makers, VIV Health & Nutrition Asia alone drew 125 industry leaders, underscoring the event’s reputation as a premier gathering for those shaping the future of the animal health and nutrition industry.

Four Shows, One Vision: The Power of Strategic Co-Location

The scale of the 2026 edition was defined by the strength of its co-locations. Each event brought a distinct but complementary audience, and together they created an environment where conversations moved easily across disciplines, sectors, and supply chain roles.

VIV Health & Nutrition Asia served as the dedicated hub for animal nutrition and health professionals — a niche, specialist event purpose-built for feed formulators, veterinarians, producers, and buyers driving the sector forward across poultry, swine, aquaculture, cattle, and dairy.

VICTAM Asia brought together the world’s leading feed technology, pelleting, and grain processing innovators, providing manufacturers and equipment suppliers with a targeted platform for technology transfer and commercial dialogue.

GRAPAS Asia covered the full spectrum of grain processing and post-harvest solutions, connecting regional stakeholders with the processing technologies shaping the efficiency and quality of Asia’s cereal and crop supply chains.

Horti & Agri Asia completed the picture by addressing horticulture and broader agri-tech, enabling cross-pollination of ideas between the plant-based and animal production communities — a convergence increasingly relevant to the future of sustainable food systems.

Visitors moved freely through interconnected exhibition halls, each finding targeted solutions for their own sector while benefiting from the energy and cross-industry connections that only a combined platform of this scale can provide.

A Global Platform with Regional Roots

International representation was a defining feature of the 2026 edition. National pavilions and delegations from Japan and South Korea reinforced the event’s growing standing as the region’s foremost specialist trade platform for the animal nutrition and health sector.

Natasha Hall, Vice President of VIV Worldwide, reflected on the milestone: “This edition marks a defining moment — one that reflects not only the growth of this platform, but the momentum of an entire industry. The dedicated national pavilions from Japan and South Korea, two of Asia’s most dynamic and innovative markets, speak volumes about the rising international confidence in what this event represents. Their presence underscores a shared belief that collaboration across borders is essential to shaping the future of the sector, and we look forward to the ideas, connections, and opportunities their participation brings.”

World-class institutions contributed to the intellectual depth of the show. The World Organisation for Animal Health, BIOTEC, Chulalongkorn University, the Asian Federation of Biotechnology, and many others shared expertise on some of the sector’s most pressing issues — from African Swine Fever innovations and alternative proteins to digital farm systems and antimicrobial resistance strategies. Their presence elevated the quality of dialogue across every corner of the exhibition floor.

A Conference Program Built for Impact

The conference program was among the most compelling draws of the 2026 edition, with sessions spanning the event’s four core species — poultry, aquaculture, cattle, and swine — and tackling the challenges most relevant to professionals working across the feed and health value chain.

Held under the theme “Shaping the Future of Animal Feed and Health through Sustainability & Innovation,” the program featured 73 expert speakers across more than 34 sessions. Topics ranged from antimicrobial resistance and precision nutrition to supply chain resilience and next-generation feed additives, with dedicated sessions for each species group.

Among the highlights of this year’s rich conference program, several sessions drew exceptional attendance, a clear reflection of where the Thai animal feed and aquaculture industries are focusing their energy. Topics ranged from practical laboratory technology for feed mills and farmers (ThaiSAN) and sustainable shrimp production through circular practices (BIOTEC), to the integration of nutrition and biosecurity in aquatic farming (TAVA), signaling a community that is actively seeking holistic, science-backed solutions.

Equally well-attended were the Department of Livestock Development’s forward-looking session on reducing antimicrobial use through alternative feed substances, and Innovabiotics’ introduction of its Lignofeed innovation. Together, these sessions captured the pulse of an industry in transformation, one that is hungry for practical tools, sustainability pathways, and responsible approaches to animal health.

Overall, the depth and breadth of this program reflected VIV Health & Nutrition Asia’s commitment to delivering knowledge that delegates can act on — not just inspiration, but practical, science-backed insight tailored to the realities of operating in Asia’s animal protein sector.

Building Momentum: the Sector’s Even-Year Anchor

The 2026 edition reinforced VIV Health & Nutrition Asia’s position as the trusted biennial platform for the sector — the event that sits at the heart of the industry’s even-year calendar, bridging each cycle of VIV Asia with focused, specialist content for the region’s animal feed and health professionals.

Jeroen van Hooff, CEO & President of Royal Dutch Jaarbeurs and VNU Group, captured the spirit of the three days: “These days were not just about sitting and waiting, rather, they were about walking the floor, having the conversations that had been in the pipeline for months, finding the solutions that brought attendees here, or discovering ones they never anticipated.”

He adds, “To the exhibitors who placed their trust in VIV Health & Nutrition Asia: the investment of time, budget, and team did not go unnoticed. The commitment was to deliver a qualified audience, a well-organized event, and the best possible conditions for business to happen. To the visitors who made the show what it was: their decisions, the feed purchased, the technology adopted, the partnerships formed, are what shape the entire animal protein value chain. Three days well spent, and we remain dedicated to evolving our show format alongside the needs of our community. We look forward to building on what we have created here in the editions ahead.”

VIV Health & Nutrition Asia 2028 is set to take place March 14-16 in BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand. For more information, please visit: www.healthandnutrition.viv.net