The Southern Africa Agri Initiative (Saai) has raised strong objections to a joint declaration signed between John Steenhuisen and Alois Rainer during the German minister’s recent visit to South Africa.

The declaration, announced as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral cooperation in combating Foot-and-mouth disease (FMD), includes collaboration on livestock vaccination and the exploration of emerging vaccine technologies.

However, Saai says farmers and consumers are likely to strongly resist the possible introduction of mRNA vaccines into livestock herds across the country.

Dr Theo de Jager, Saai board chair, said the organisation believes the science around mRNA technologies has not yet sufficiently demonstrated long-term safety.

“Most South African cattle producers and consumers will strongly resist the introduction of mRNA vaccines into the herds across South Africa,” said De Jager.

The organisation emphasised that mRNA technologies were widely deployed during the COVID-19 pandemic between 2020 and 2022 but that debate and unanswered questions remain regarding their broader medical consequences.

According to De Jager, this uncertainty is one of the reasons farmers are concerned about introducing such technologies into the livestock sector.

“The science has not yet sufficiently demonstrated the long-term safety of mRNA technologies,” he said.

Saai also pointed to global differences in vaccine deployment during the pandemic, noting that countries such as Russia and China largely avoided widespread use of mRNA vaccines.

Beyond scientific concerns, the organisation warned that introducing mRNA technologies into livestock production could undermine consumer confidence in animal products.

“Millions of consumers who experienced the trauma of lockdowns and the severe infringement of personal freedoms during the COVID-19 pandemic, because they avoided vaccination with mRNA, will be deeply concerned about the possibility of being exposed to these technologies indirectly through the meat and milk they consume,” De Jager said.

Policy concerns among farmers

Saai said the announcement also raises broader concerns about government policy affecting livestock producers.

The organisation previously challenged the Department of Agriculture and the Democratic Alliance over regulations on meat analogues published in June 2025, which farmers believe could impact traditional livestock production.

According to Saai, the potential introduction of mRNA vaccines in livestock, combined with these regulatory developments, is being interpreted by many farmers as part of a broader policy direction that could place additional pressure on family-run livestock operations.

Farmers are increasingly sensitive to such developments, particularly as similar policy debates in Europe have triggered large-scale protests.

Saai noted that hundreds of thousands of farmers in countries including the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany have taken to the streets to protest agricultural policies they believe threaten their livestock sectors.

Sections of the declaration under scrutiny

Saai’s objections are directed specifically at parts of the ministerial media statement outlining cooperation on new vaccine technologies.

Among the sections highlighted by the organisation are statements in the declaration that call for collaboration on livestock vaccination and new immunisation technologies.

The media statement notes cooperation in several areas, including:

“Advanced immunisation: Exploring new frontiers in FMD immunisation, including the application of mRNA technologies.”

“Knowledge sharing: Exchanging best practices on outbreak prevention and FMD containment.”

“Wildlife monitoring: Developing robust FMD monitoring systems, particularly for wildlife populations.”

“Diagnostic research: Collaborative research and development on diagnostic tools.”

Saai says the reference to mRNA technology in livestock immunisation is particularly concerning.

Call for transparency

De Jager said the organisation will demand full transparency regarding any research, agreements or policy processes related to the potential use of mRNA vaccine technologies in livestock.

“Farmers and consumers alike have the right to know exactly what technologies are being introduced into the food production system,” he said.

Saai maintains that it remains committed to protecting both agricultural producers and consumers from the introduction of technologies that may have uncertain consequences for animal health, animal products and ultimately human consumers.