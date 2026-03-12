Sub-Saharan African economies among world’s fastest-improving in global connectedness – report

Several Sub-Saharan African economies are emerging among the world’s fastest-improving in global connectedness, according to the latest edition of the DHL Global Connectedness Report 2026, which shows that globalization remains resilient despite mounting geopolitical tensions and uncertainty in international trade.

The report, released by DHL in partnership with New York University Stern School of Business, reveals that the world’s level of global connectedness stood at 25% in 2025, matching the record high first reached in 2022.

The index measures international flows of trade, capital, information and people on a scale from 0% (no cross-border flows) to 100% (a fully globalized world where borders no longer affect economic exchange).

Drawing on more than 9 million data points, the report provides one of the most comprehensive assessments of globalization trends worldwide.

Strong progress across parts of Sub-Saharan Africa

Against the global backdrop, the report highlights significant improvements in global integration among several Sub-Saharan African economies, pointing to the region’s increasing role in international trade and investment flows.

Namibia ranks among the top three countries globally for the largest long-term increases in connectedness since 2001, while Mozambique also features among the strongest long-run improvers.

More recent data show accelerating progress in other African economies. Nigeria and Zambia recorded some of the largest gains in connectedness since 2022, reflecting stronger flows of trade, capital and people.

The findings indicate that although levels of integration vary widely across the region, several countries are steadily strengthening their links with global markets, highlighting both progress made and untapped opportunities for others.

Trade increasingly driving Africa’s global role

According to Hennie Heymans, CEO of DHL Express Sub Saharan Africa, deeper integration into global supply chains is becoming an increasingly important factor in economic competitiveness.

“As supply chains across the globe continue to develop and trade routes expand into new territories, connectedness is emerging as a key differentiator for businesses and nations alike,” Heymans said.

He added that countries strengthening their global links are gaining greater visibility within international trade networks, creating new economic opportunities.

“This report underscores how Africa is increasingly shifting from a narrative of aid to one of trade,” he said. “That transformation is powered by stronger integration, rising competitiveness and improved access to global markets.”

However, Heymans noted that fully unlocking the region’s potential will require strong regional connectivity, predictable cross-border processes and logistics partners capable of linking African markets to global trade routes.

Tourism rebound boosts people flows

Beyond trade and investment, the report highlights the recovery of international travel following the collapse caused by the COVID‑19 pandemic.

Data from the United Nations cited in the report show that international tourist arrivals to Africa increased by 17% in 2025 compared with 2019, marking the second-largest regional growth globally after the Middle East.

The rebound in tourism has helped drive the recovery in global “people flows,” one of the key dimensions used to measure global connectedness.

Africa’s position in global rankings

The report ranks the connectedness of 180 economies based on their participation in global flows.

Among Sub-Saharan African countries, South Africa is the highest-ranked at 53rd globally, followed by Seychelles (40th), Mauritius (65th), Namibia (68th), Ghana (97th), Nigeria (100th), Mozambique (107th), and Kenya (119th).

While these rankings show that much of the region still has relatively low levels of integration compared with advanced economies, the rapid improvements recorded by several African countries suggest a gradual strengthening of the region’s global economic role.

Globalization proving resilient

Despite rising geopolitical tensions, including economic rivalry between the United States and China, the report concludes that globalization remains resilient.

John Pearson, CEO of DHL Express, said the persistence of global economic links highlights their continued importance.

“Globalization is holding its ground – and that alone speaks volumes about its value,” Pearson said, noting that major global challenges such as poverty and climate change require international cooperation.

At the same time, the report stresses that the current level of globalization remains relatively modest, suggesting considerable room for deeper international integration if policy barriers are reduced.

No major split in the global economy

While geopolitical tensions have intensified in recent years, the report finds little evidence that the world economy is fragmenting into rival blocs.

Over the past decade, only 4–6% of global goods trade, greenfield foreign direct investment and cross-border mergers and acquisitions have shifted away from geopolitical rivals.

According to Steven A. Altman, director of the DHL Initiative on Globalization at New York University Stern School of Business, the reality of global trade is far more stable than political narratives often suggest.

“The politics and policy surrounding globalization are much more volatile than the actual flows between countries,” Altman said.

Instead of moving primarily toward close political allies, many of the shifting flows are being redirected to countries with more flexible geopolitical positions, such as India and Vietnam.

Overall, the report concludes that global economic ties remain strong, even as countries adapt supply chains and diversify trading relationships in response to evolving geopolitical and economic pressures.