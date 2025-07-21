Soil Health Hub Employs Data Science to Boost Food Productivity in West Africa and Sahel

Nairobi, 21 July 2025 – The International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) is deploying advanced data and AI driven modelling to boost soil nutrient management, soil health and improve farmer productivity in West Africa, a region experiencing recurrent nutrient depletion due to unsustainable farming practices and injudicious fertilizer use.

Crops remove essential nutrients such as Nitrogen, Phosphorus, and Potassium (NPK) from the soil during growth and harvest. These nutrients are vital for crop development and need to be replenished through the natural decomposition process or the application of mineral fertilizers to avoid the deterioration of soil fertility which leads to poor yields.

Nutrient mining and inefficient fertilizer use

Farmers in West Africa and the Sahel region experience poor crop yields as they apply fertilizers inefficiently and without scientific understanding of the specific nutrient needs of their soils. To address this, the Regional Hub for Fertilizer and Soil Health Hub for West Africa, a collaborative initiative to promote soil health and sustainable fertilizer use in the region – is using data science and advanced modelling to develop site specific fertilizer recommendations for farmers to improve soil fertility management and productivity.

Launched in 2024 as a sub-program of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the Regional Hub brings together diverse stakeholders who include IITA, International Fertilizer Development Center (IFDC), OCP Africa, African Plant Nutrition Institute (APNI), University Mohammed VI Polytechnic (UM6P) and the World Bank through the Accelerating Impacts of CGIAR Climate Research for Africa (AICCRA) project.

The Regional Hub provides technical assistance for the development and implementation of ongoing, new fertilizer and soil health-related investments in Africa. One of its key functions focuses on developing site-specific fertilizer recommendations tailored to local soil conditions and crop needs using high-quality agronomic datasets and cutting-edge data science techniques. The fertilizer recommendations align with the principles of Integrated Soil Fertility Management (ISFM) and the 4Rs of nutrient stewardship; right source, right rate, right time, and right place to support climate-smart, efficient, and sustainable agriculture across the region.

From Field Trials to Farmer Recommendations

Dr. Siyabusa Mkuhlani, Associate Scientist-Data Science at the IITA, Kenya highlighted that the Regional Hub is developing site specific fertilizer recommendations using data and models such as Agwise. AgWise is a freely available, open-source tool that provides data-driven, localized, and climate-specific agronomic recommendations. It combines agronomic and geospatial datasets from field trials, market analyses, and open data sources to deliver tailored advice on optimal planting times, cultivar selection, fertilizer types and quantities, and good agronomic practices.

The Regional Hub has established and is managing multi-locational nutrient omission trials to generate data to input into models to develop site specific fertilizer recommendations. Trials are currently underway in Ghana, Nigeria, Togo, Sierra Leone and Liberia where key crops include rice, maize and cassava.

Data, a development imperative

“We need data,” says Dr. Mkuhlani. “This data helps in understanding of the current soil limitations, level of productivity, and how much nutrients are available in the soil for crop growth and development. Specifically, such data is in the form of nutrient omission, where N+P without K, or P+K without N or K+ N without the P, enables us to determine the extent of limit and deficiency of specific nutrients”. “Using models we are able to determine how much additional nutrients (NPK) to apply for a farmer to attain certain yield targets,” Dr. Mkuhlani explained. “This additional NPK needed varies per location per environment, in some locations soils are already rich and a little NPK can be applied while other soils are poor and need more NPK.”

Dr. Mkuhlani notes that in developing the site specific fertilizer recommendation, farmer’s socio economic information is used to determine how much NPK nutrients are needed for the farmer to achieve a certain yield, but at what cost. For example, to achieve the potential yield the fertilizer recommendations could cost $200, but a farmer indicates that they have $50 to invest, the model can determine the appropriate recommendation suited for the current investment. It can recommend that a farmer buys 20 kgs of Nitrogen, 30 kg of Phosphorus and 10 kg of Potassium equivalent to $50 fertilizer. In short, the model will determine the target fertilizer application based on the available investment. In next season the farmer can increase their investment until they get to maximum potential yield assessed for their soils.

“These recommendations are not recommend as elemental NPK because it is difficult for my grandmother to understand, but instead the recommendations are made as bags of fertilizer types found in the region.

The Regional Hub will be in operation for at least ten years, rolling out site specific fertilizer recommendations in the West Africa and Sahel region. Legacy agronomic data has already been gathered for maize, rice and cassava in Nigeria, Ghana, Togo and Sierra Leone from repositories. We are therefore currently in the process of generating the nutrient management recommendations and the process is 25% complete.

“Our dream is for farmers in West Africa to be more productive and more profitable because they are more knowledgeable about the right fertilizer applications needed for their soils,” said. Dr. Mkuhlani. “We also expect to see an improved and capacitated agricultural extension system in the region as we are giving out these recommendations to extension officers who work directly with farmers, and they should be technically competent to train others.”