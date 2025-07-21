From Seedling to Shelf: Paper That Builds Futures

Behind every ream of Mondi Rotatrim is a network of real people and real progress. Through Mondi Zimele, its enterprise development arm, Mondi supports thousands of small-scale timber growers — many in rural KwaZulu-Natal — who are empowered to become active partners in the Mondi Rotatrim supply chain. Mondi Zimele’s small-scale timber grower program aims to nurture emerging forestry growers by facilitating skills development, financial backing, access to secure markets, and high-quality seedlings.

Since its launch, the program has supported over 3,800 small growers (1-30 ha landholdings). In 2024 alone, Mondi sourced around 190,000 tonnes of timber from small rural holdings, roughly equivalent to 10% of Mondi South Africa’s wood requirements. Over 64,000 tonnes were certified by FSC™ (Forest Stewardship Council). Additionally, 5.3 million seedlings were distributed, and participants were offered training, mill visits, and field days focused on knowledge sharing. Currently, 840 small growers supply FSC-certified pulpwood timber to the Mondi Richards Bay mill, with ongoing efforts to increase this number.

A New Look with Purpose

The impact of these growers and others across the local value chain is now proudly reflected in Mondi Rotatrim’s refreshed identity. South Africa’s most trusted office paper has unveiled a bold new look — one that does more than update packaging. It celebrates the people, the places, and the partnerships that bring it to life. This rebrand is a statement of national pride, a celebration of local manufacturing, and a direct investment in community development through enterprise. The core message is simple – when you buy Mondi Rotatrim, you support local!

Rooted in Durban’s Merebank community for over 30 years, Mondi Rotatrim’s refreshed look reflects its deep roots in South African heritage while reaffirming its commitment to inclusive growth and world-class quality.

“What makes Mondi Rotatrim truly special isn’t just the world-class quality of the paper — it’s the journey behind it,” says Sandile Ngcobo, Public Affairs and Transformation Director at Mondi South Africa. “From small-scale growers in rural KwaZulu-Natal to local manufacturing in Merebank, every step reflects our commitment to sustainability and meaningful transformation. This rebrand brings that story to the forefront — a celebration of the people and partnerships that build futures, one ream at a time.”

Mondi Rotatrim’s new packaging features bold, modern visuals inspired by African designs, textures, and patterns. More than a design evolution, the rebrand represents a renewed focus on purpose-led growth — creating a stronger local supply chain, reducing dependence on imports, and fuelling economic resilience. While the look has been refreshed, the paper quality has also been enhanced with increased caliper to improve stiffness and performance. This reflects Mondi’s commitment to continuous product innovation while maintaining its long-standing compliance with both local and international standards.

National Rollout and Consumer Campaign

The rebrand is supported by a national campaign that includes in-store activations, digital storytelling, a presence on major radio stations, and a promotional competition. Consumers who purchase new packs can scan a QR code for a chance to win incredible prizes.

For further information, please visit a4paper.co.za