Saai and AfriForum demands immediate intervention from Interpol to address the alarming rise in cross-border stock theft and associated violence between South Africa and Lesotho. In a letter sent to Jürgen Stock, Interpol’s Secretary-General, on 29 August, the organisations highlight the urgent need for enhanced international cooperation to combat these transnational crimes that have gravely impacted local farming communities.

According to Saai and AfriForum, despite Interpol’s existing involvement in addressing stock theft in the region, cross-border stock theft has continued to deteriorate. Organised and increasingly violent criminal syndicates are operating with impunity, leading to substantial economic loss and tragic losses of life among farmers and community members. It is argued that the South African Police Service (SAPS) and military forces are either overwhelmed or unresponsive to incidents, exacerbating the vulnerability of affected communities.

“The situation has reached a critical point where immediate and decisive action is necessary. Our farmers are living in constant fear for their lives and livelihoods. The escalating violence and brazen thefts not only threaten economic stability but also the very structure of these communities,” says Jacques Broodryk, chief spokesperson for Community Safety at AfriForum.

In the letter, Saai and AfriForum urges Interpol to conduct a comprehensive assessment into the scope and operations of cross-border stock theft syndicates and the related violence affecting the border regions. The organisations also request Interpol to provide targeted support and resources to local law enforcement agencies to strengthen their ability to effectively combat and deter these crimes.

Furthermore, Saai and AfriForum urges Interpol to facilitate stronger collaboration between South African and Lesotho law enforcement agencies to ensure a coordinated and unified response. Lastly, the organisations requests Interpol to establish a robust monitoring framework to track progress and ensure accountability in efforts to reduce and eliminate stock theft and associated violence.

“We acknowledge Interpol’s previous efforts in this regard, but the escalating nature of these crimes demands a more intensified and coordinated response. We are calling on Interpol to leverage its international reach and expertise to bring much-needed relief and security to our farming communities,” adds Dr Theo De Jager, Executive Director at Saai.

Saai and AfriForum emphasise the profound economic and social consequences of unchecked stock theft, noting that livestock farming is a critical component of the local economy and food security in the region. The organisations express hope that with reinforced international support, effective measures can be implemented to restore safety and stability.

Saai and AfriForum request detailed information on the specific measures Interpol plans to implement and the anticipated timeline for these actions. Additionally, the organisations would appreciate regular updates on the progress and outcomes of Interpol’s efforts in addressing the crisis of cross-border stock theft.