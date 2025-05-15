SA farmers urged to invest in premium tyres for long-term returns on estimated R1.2 billion tyre use

With the 2025 Grain SA NAMPO Harvest Day in full swing, Bridgestone Southern Africa is drawing attention to a vital but often overlooked input cost in farming operations: tyres. As farmers face mounting input costs, the company is calling for greater recognition of the role premium-quality tyres play in sustaining agricultural productivity and stability.

Recent estimates indicate that farmers collectively maintain an inventory of tyres valued at over R1.2 billion annually across their agricultural vehicles, including tractors, harvesters, bakkies, motorcycles, and other equipment. This figure reflects the tyres used across an estimated two to five vehicles per farm, underlining the significant role tyres play in farm operations.

Farmers know there are long-term advantages to investing in technology, from advanced machinery and drone monitoring to weather apps and soil testing. Yet tyres, critical to efficient operations, can sometimes be overlooked. Premium tyres, designed with advanced materials and technology, are built to last longer, reducing the frequency and cost of replacements over time. Bridgestone’s advanced agricultural tyres offer benefits such as reduced soil compaction, better traction, and lower fuel consumption, which can directly impact a farm’s bottom line.

“In an environment where input prices are rising faster than returns from crops and livestock, it’s essential that every rand counts,” says Jacques Rikhotso , Vice President of Bridgestone Africa Middle East. “Premium tyres are more than just components; they’re a critical enabler of uptime, safety, and cost-efficiency on farms.”

Bridgestone is proudly showcasing its range of locally manufactured tyres at NAMPO, including specialised truck and trailer tyres, motorcycle and utility tyres, and the all-new Dueler A/T002 – the latest in all-terrain technology, built for rural conditions. The company is also demonstrating

its innovative Very High Flexion (VF) tyres, featuring advanced tread designs, engineered to handle heavy loads and variable terrain.

The R1.2 billion figure is based on an internal estimate using a conservative calculation of approximately 30,000 commercial farms in South Africa. This figure considers a median of three vehicles per farm, which is typical for commercial operations, and multiplies this by a median tyre price across the agricultural range (including

motorcycles, bakkies, and tractors). Statistics South Africa reported over 40,000 farms in 2017, making this estimate a conservative reflection of tyre-related investments within the agricultural sector.

For more information, visit www.bridgestone.co.za