Putting farming in the public eye ‘more important than ever’

Farmers across the UK are being encouraged to help foster greater appreciation for their vital role in food production by registering to take part in Open Farm Sunday on 8 June 2025.

As the farming industry’s annual flagship initiative, OFS organiser LEAF (Linking Environment And Farming) is providing ongoing support to host farmers to help them connect with consumers and provide firsthand experience of the value of farming with nature.

The key to success

LEAF Education specialist, Sam Wyman, has trained and supported numerous farmers to host OFS events over the years. He provides reassurance that taking part is both straightforward and rewarding.

“Remember what an amazing resource your farm is when you look at it with a fresh perspective,” says Mr Wyman.

“Even the simplest items and tasks – like touching some grain or holding an EID tag – can be truly eye-opening for visitors. You’ll get the most from your event by using a handful of props that engage the senses and help you share your knowledge in bitesize pieces.”

Enjoy the feel-good factor

Mr Wyman is clear about the farmer-focused benefits of providing opportunities for curious consumers to visit local farms.

“Everyone I’ve ever worked with to host an OFS event is absolutely buzzing at the end of the day. Farmer’s take real pride in what they’re doing and that shines through. This enthusiasm is what piques people’s interest,” he adds.

Strengthen public goodwill and trust

Recent OFS data shows that 91% of visitors are motivated to buy more British produce after attending. By giving access and sharing stories and expertise, farmers can directly bridge the knowledge gap and reinforce the importance of supporting local farming.

“With over 150,000 visitors attending OFS events each year, the impact this initiative has on the public’s understanding of sustainable farming is huge,” adds Mr Wyman.

“They’re willing to learn, and clearly the best person to tell the story of British farming is famers themselves. Spreading that insight and encouraging appreciation for what farmers do, day-in-day-out is more important than ever.”

Register today

Farmers can register their Open Farm Sunday event at www.farmsunday.org and access a wide range of freely available resources, including webinars and promotional materials to help make each event a success.

This year, OFS aims to cultivate connections, educate communities, and showcase the incredible role of farmers in producing food while regenerating nature. Sign up to host an event on 8 June and be part of our OFS community of host farmers that puts farming centre stage.

[BOX OUT] The LEAF Education team share their five steps to hosting OFS: