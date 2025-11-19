Partnership gives emerging farmer a boost on her path to commercialisation

Saai and AfriForum have joined forces with Kgosatsana (Princess) Gaongalelwe Moiloa, co-founder of the Bahurutshe Ba Ga Moiloa Foundation, on her journey from emerging to commercial farmer. A solar-powered drip-irrigation system has been installed to improve the productivity, sustainability and profitability of her farming operation. Kgosatsana Gaongalelwe already delivered a successful potato harvest of 200 bags in 2024 and has planted potatoes, tomatoes, green peppers, green beans and red onions in the current planting cycle. She is also planting a second round of potato trials for the Agricultural Research Council. She farms on a portion of the farm Jagersfontein in the Mahikeng District as a beneficiary of the Batsweneng Communal Property Association, which owns the farm.

“My dream is to grow into a fully-fledged commercial farmer so that I can care for my family and also contribute to my community by creating jobs. I am extremely grateful and excited about the positive impact the irrigation system will have on the profitability of my farming enterprise. The Bahurutshe Ba Ga Moiloa Foundation helps women start vegetable gardens at their homes so that they can feed themselves and their children from the garden and also sell produce to the community, thereby improving their living conditions,” says Kgosatsana Gaongalelwe, co-founder of the Bahurutshe Ba Ga Moiloa Foundation.

“Our country and region need more commercial farmers. The commercialisation of emerging farmers not only helps improve food security but also creates prosperity – the only sustainable way to address poverty. It is therefore a privilege for Saai to be part of this joint commercialisation and mechanisation initiative,” says Dr Theo de Jager, Board Chairman of Saai.

“The establishment of good relations and cooperation between cultural communities, and the strengthening of community self-sufficiency, are essential for the prosperous and peaceful coexistence of the country’s cultural communities. The bright future we dream of for our children can be realised through grassroots partnerships such as this one. AfriForum is grateful – especially to our members – that we have the capacity to be involved in an initiative with so much potential. It is a privilege for AfriForum to be part of the Cultural Communities Network that enables different cultural communities to find common ground and collaborate to ensure a beautiful future for all of us,” says Barend Uys, Head of Intercultural Relations and Cooperation at AfriForum.

Kgosatsana Gaongalelwe is a direct descendant of Kgosi Moiloa II, who was leader of the Bahurutshe Ba Ga Moiloa from 1845 to 1875 and consistently maintained good relations with the Afrikaners of the Zuid-Afrikaansche Republiek (ZAR). Kgosi Moiloa II and his Bahurutshe, along with other cultural communities such as the Barolong, Bataung, Batlhaping, Bafokeng and Griqua, were allies of the Voortrekkers in the 1830’s during the conflict with King Mzilikazi’s Ndebele.

“The trade and alliance between our ancestors played a vital role in securing the survival of our communities back in the days. Through their hard work and sacrifices across generations, we are here today. We once again have the opportunity today to choose to collaborate and forge partnerships to ensure a bright future for the children of the different cultural communities in the country,” Kgosatsana Gaongalelwe concludes.