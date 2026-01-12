From climbing a hilltop during her lunch breaks in the apple orchards to access her online classes, to now standing proudly in front of her own classroom as a qualified teacher, Lucinda Arendse’s journey has truly come full circle.

Lucinda grew up in Genadendal as the daughter of a general farm worker who was employed on Spes Bona, Wimpie van Niekerk’s apple and pear farm close to Caledon. She also worked as a general worker on Spes Bona during her first and second years of study—years that coincided with the COVID-19 pandemic—while completing her teaching degree at the CPUT Wellington campus on a NSFAS (National Student Financial Aid Scheme) bursary. In the orchards, producing apples and pears for the Tru-Cape brand, she served as the team’s bookkeeper, recording the bins harvested each day. But staying connected to online classes in the rural valley proved extremely challenging.

“Lucinda would climb the hilltop during her lunch break just to get enough signal for her online classes,” recalls Van Niekerk. “She literally climbed a mountain every day to submit her assessments and attend lectures, without ever letting her work slip. Her dedication was unreal.”

After completing her studies, Lucinda returned to farm work while searching for a full-time teaching position, helping with young orchard plantings and tying new trees alongside the rest of the team.

“It was good, honest work,” Lucinda says, “although some days were tough, especially in the cold and rain. But I worked with wonderful people, and the experience built my character.”

On August 1, Lucinda’s lifelong dream of becoming a teacher was realised when she officially joined the staff of Emil Weder High School—the very school where she completed her high school education. She now teaches Afrikaans Home Language (Grades 9–10), Geography (Grade 8), and Life Orientation (Grade 9). Returning to her community as an educator has been deeply meaningful.

“Being back in Genadendal, close to family and surrounded by teachers who once taught me, is a privilege,” she says. “The learners know my background, and I hope my story motivates them to rise above their circumstances.”

Lucinda has wanted to be a teacher since Grade 7. Throughout primary and high school, she excelled academically—often being the top learner in her class and a regular recipient of academic awards.

But her path was not without hardship. In her third year of studies, she fell pregnant and completed her final year while caring for her newborn daughter.

“There were many challenges on my path,” she says. “What kept me going was my determination and my daughter, Lakirah, who is now two years old. I wanted to give her a better life.”

Lucinda also expresses deep gratitude for NSFAS, which made her studies possible.

“If it wasn’t for the bursary, I wouldn’t have been able to study. My parents couldn’t afford university fees. Because of NSFAS, I could register, study, and work part-time to save for accommodation and transport. It changed my life.”

A role model for her community

Returning as a teacher to a community where few young people pursue further studies carries emotional weight.

“In our area, jealousy and intimidation can be real barriers. It breaks my heart,” she says. “I tell my learners: you know my circumstances—let that motivate you. If I could rise above them, so can you.”

One learner recently told Lucinda that she is her role model.

“That meant the world to me,” she says. “You don’t hear those words every day.”

Lucinda hopes to inspire her learners through both academic teaching and life lessons.

“I don’t want to become overly emotionally involved, but I do want to support them and help where I can. I’m still learning every day.”

Roelf Pienaar, managing director of the apple and pear marketing company Tru-Cape, says Lucinda represents the very best of what community support, opportunity, and personal determination can achieve.

“Lucinda’s journey is deeply inspiring,” says Pienaar. “Her resilience, courage, and commitment to her education are extraordinary. We are incredibly proud of her and of the example she sets for young people across our farming communities.”

