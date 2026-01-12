The report reveals how local innovators are harnessing mobile technology, artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and solar-powered systems to tackle post-harvest losses, market inefficiencies, and financing gaps that constrain African farmers

The Meltwater Entrepreneurial School of Technology (MEST Africa) ; the continent’s launchpad for tech entrepreneurs has released ‘the MEST Africa AgriTech Report’, highlighting the technologies, startups and trends redefining agriculture in West Africa.

Produced as part of the 2024 edition of the MEST Africa Challenge (MAC), in partnership with the Norwegian Embassy in Accra, the report reveals how local innovators are harnessing mobile technology, artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and solar-powered systems to tackle post-harvest losses, market inefficiencies, and financing gaps that constrain African farmers.

“Agriculture has always been the backbone of West Africa’s economy, but today we’re seeing the emergence of a new chapter; one driven by innovation, local ingenuity, and technology,” said Ashwin Ravichandran, Portfolio Advisor and MAC Lead, MEST Africa. “This report captures that transformation and calls for greater collaboration between entrepreneurs, investors, and policymakers to ensure the promise of AgriTech benefits every farmer.”

Drawing on data and case studies from five key markets; Ghana, Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal, and Benin, the report spotlights more than 40 AgriTech startups driving measurable impact, including Ghana’s SAYeTECH, winner of the MEST Africa Challenge 2024, which manufactures locally appropriate mechanization tools, and Nigeria’s ColdHubs, whose solar-powered cold rooms have saved over 40,000 tons of produce from spoilage.

While ecosystem enablers such as MEST Africa, Kosmos Innovation Center (KIC), and CcHUB continue to nurture talent and provide seed capital, the report highlights that AgriTech still attracts only about 4% of Africa’s venture funding; revealing untapped opportunities for investors to back AgriTech solutions driving food security and inclusive growth.

“Our goal with this report is not only to spotlight innovation but to drive collaboration,” Ravichandran added. “By investing in data, infrastructure, and people, Africa’s AgriTech ecosystem can scale sustainably; ensuring technology works for the farmer first.”

Since 2008, MEST Africa has trained and supported over 2,000 entrepreneurs and invested in 90+ startups. The MEST Africa Challenge (MAC) is its flagship pan-African pitch competition designed to identify, support, and scale high-potential technology ventures.

Download the full report: https://apo-opa.co/49gBZyF