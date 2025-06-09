A holding company for a group of companies, Omnia Holdings Limited has delivered a solid financial performance for the year ended 31 March 2025, with the Agriculture division playing a key role in driving Group revenue up 3% to R23 billion.

This growth was underpinned by higher volumes, strong cash generation, and Omnia’s continued commitment to customer-centric innovation and sustainability.

Group operating profit remained stable at R1.7 billion, despite pressures from restructuring and drought-related challenges. Headline earnings per share grew by 1% to 704 cents, and Omnia maintained a robust financial position with R1.8 billion in net cash.

A total of R1.3 billion was distributed to shareholders, including an increased ordinary dividend and a special payout, bringing total distributions since FY2020 to R5.6 billion.

CEO Seelan Gobalsamy stated: “Omnia delivered a strong performance across our core businesses, with Agriculture RSA and a significantly improved Agriculture International driving solid earnings and cash flows. Our team executed the strategy with discipline, enhancing competitiveness and expanding our global reach.”

Against a backdrop of currency volatility, adverse weather, and infrastructure constraints, Omnia’s Agriculture segment proved resilient. Agriculture SA achieved near-record volumes, supported by the company’s Nutriology® model, while Agriculture International posted increased volumes locally and in export markets such as Australia. Demand for biostimulants grew, and distribution networks continued to expand.

Despite strong volume growth, margins in some regions were affected by global commodity price pressure and the depreciation of the Brazilian real. Omnia’s integrated manufacturing and supply chain systems enabled efficient response to market demands and ensured reliable product availability.

Operating margins improved, buoyed by greater throughput and cost efficiencies, especially in South Africa. These gains were, however, partially offset by weaker performance in the Rest of Africa, where challenging economic conditions and debtor risks persisted.

Omnia also advanced key ESG goals within the Agriculture business. The Group reduced carbon intensity by 15% and grew solar energy usage by 55%, contributing over 20,000 MWh. Its food security programme reached over 6,000 households, while school-based science and maths initiatives extended to five high schools through partnerships with clients in Limpopo and the Northern Cape.

Looking ahead, Omnia anticipates improved agronomic conditions and further growth in its AgriBio product offering. The company will continue investing in distribution expansion, operational agility, and product innovation — with its Nutriology® model at the core — to strengthen food security and sustainability across Africa and beyond.