New Guide Helps African Farmers Harness Carbon Removal for Profit and Sustainability

Biochar IQ, a South African company dedicated to advancing sustainable carbon removal solutions, has launched the “Carbon Removal Equipment & Suppliers Guide – South Africa 2025,” a groundbreaking free eBook aimed at empowering African farmers and agribusinesses to lead in carbon removal and climate-smart agriculture.

As African agriculture faces mounting challenges from climate change, soil degradation and market volatility, the new guide offers practical, locally relevant solutions. It details six key carbon removal pathways — including biochar production, enhanced rock weathering, and regenerative agriculture — showing how these methods can improve soil health, boost yields and open access to emerging carbon markets.

“Many African farmers already have the resources to turn agricultural residues into valuable biochar, creating new revenue streams while restoring their land,” says Keith Thompson, lead author of the guide. “Our guide is tailored for African realities, with step-by-step advice and supplier contacts to help farmers get started.”

The eBook features expert insights and case studies from across the continent, including projects that transform invasive plants into biochar and build soil carbon for long-term resilience.

Farmers, agribusinesses and policymakers are invited to download the guide for free and explore how carbon removal can drive growth and sustainability in African agriculture.

Download the full guide here: https://site-659u7xi0p.godaddysites.com/