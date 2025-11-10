Prioritisation of safety and environmental stewardship remains a core value

Revenue increased to R11.2 billion, supported by volume growth across Mining and Agriculture

Operating profit grew by 12% to R900 million, enabled by our differentiated customer propositions and operational agility

Consistent growth in Mining was a key contributor to the Group’s strong result

Strong headline earnings growth of 11% reflects the progress of our diversification strategy

Disciplined capital management and sustained cash generation resulted in a solid positive net cash position of R695 million

Omnia Holdings Limited (“Omnia” or “the Group”) has published its financial results for the six months ended 30 September 2025, delivering a strong performance from its core Mining and Agriculture segments reflecting growth across diversified global markets.

Omnia CEO Seelan Gobalsamy comments: “The execution of our strategy delivered strong operating profit growth, enabled by disciplined capital management and operational agility. In the face of persistent global complexity and regional challenges, this strong result reflects our team’s unwavering focus on delivering sustainable growth and long-term value for our stakeholders. This profit growth was enabled by higher volumes across our core businesses, supported by the Group’s integrated manufacturing and supply chain, which successfully navigated the impact of extended supplier shutdowns.”

The Group continues to demonstrate the strength of its disciplined capital allocation framework, prioritising consistent cash generation, strategic investment in core operations and pursuit of global growth opportunities that underpin long-term value creation. The successful execution of the Chemicals segment’s restructuring plan highlights our commitment to enhancing our core businesses and actively managing capital to increase returns. With a robust financial position, operational agility, and a resilient and sustainable business model, Omnia is well placed to deliver on its strategic objectives and accelerate growth across key markets. Our strong performance reflects the success of this approach and reinforces Omnia’s competitive position in structurally attractive global markets. These outcomes affirm the Group’s commitment to delivering consistent, sustainable shareholder returns.

The Mining segment delivered a strong performance, benefitting from higher volumes across its diversified portfolio and enhanced cost efficiencies. The segment increased its margin despite the impact of a currency translation movement on its Zambian operations following the strengthening of the Kwacha. The Agriculture segment delivered a resilient performance, mitigating the impacts of adverse climatic conditions in certain international markets, currency volatility and growing global trade uncertainty. Strong sales volumes in South Africa supported by favourable agronomic conditions and pricing dynamics, along with a recovery in the Rest of Africa, contributed to the segment’s overall performance.

Omnia’s integrated operating model, supported by its market leading manufacturing and supply chain capabilities, leveraged its competitive advantage to deliver strong results, despite the impact of extended supplier shutdowns. Demand was effectively balanced across segments to again ensure uninterrupted security of supply to customers, driving higher sales volumes and enhancing margins.

The Chemicals segment advanced its restructuring strategy as planned, releasing capital and positioning the business for sustainable, long-term profitability.

Operating profit increased by 12% to R900 million (HY25: R802 million) and margin increased to 8.0% (HY25: 7.3%) despite the impact of extended supplier shutdowns. Headline earnings per share increased 11% to 320 cents (HY25: 288 cents).

The reduction of working capital to R3.8 billion (HY25: R4.0 billion) reflected proactive management as inventory increased in preparation of an earlier planting season in Agriculture RSA and the improved agronomic conditions in Rest of Africa and was offset by increased payables (including supply chain finance). The release of capital in the restructured Chemicals segment positively contributed to the improved cash conversion cycle. Disciplined working capital management and strong cash generation from operations resulted in a solid net cash position of R695 million (HY25: R812 million).

“Our strong financial position and disciplined capital management enables us to create sustainable growth opportunities that will strengthen our global presence and grow our core businesses.” adds Gobalsamy

Safety remains a core value at Omnia in line with its commitment to zero harm. As the Group recorded an increase in its Recordable Case Rate (RCR) to 0.21 (FY25: 0.20; HY25: 0.09), Omnia has reinforced its safety efforts through targeted initiatives in its drive to achieve zero harm.

Environmental performance was sustained despite several operational headwinds. The Group continues to prioritise environmental stewardship by enhanced operational practices to reduce impact and promote sustainability. A recent milestone in October 2025, was the completion of an extension to our renewable energy project at Sasolburg’s solar facilities, augmenting its production capacity by an additional 5 MW to over 15 MW at peak performance, improving energy efficiency as part of the Group’s broader sustainability strategy.

Omnia is dedicated to building a safe, inclusive, and high-performance workplace, with delivery anchored in leadership alignment, focused skills development and culture-strengthening initiatives that support long-term organisational resilience and value creation. In addition, we remain committed to positively contributing to the communities in which we operate through our community development programmes aimed at improving food security and education.

“We remain deeply committed to fostering a culture of safety, embedding sustainability at the heart of everything we do, and driving excellence across our operations. The Group continues to play a meaningful role in advancing sustainable agriculture and mining practices, living our purpose of innovating to enhance life, together creating a greener future” Gobalsamy concluded.

Segmental Review

Agriculture

The Agriculture segment continued to deliver a resilient performance, navigating prolonged supplier shutdowns, adverse weather in certain international markets, currency volatility, and growing uncertainty in global trade. This result was supported by more favourable macro-economic conditions, agile operations, stronger demand and favourable pricing dynamics.

Our integrated manufacturing and supply chain capabilities, which provide a key competitive advantage in the SADC region, successfully navigated the impacts of extended supplier shutdowns (including ammonia, steam, rail and water). The impact of the shutdowns was effectively mitigated through strategic inventory management and agile operations ensuring security of supply to customers. Furthermore, it affected our ESG metrics, manufacturing volumes and overhead recovery in the period. Sales remained strong, supported by Omnia’s proprietary Nutriology® model, favourable agronomic conditions and pricing dynamics.

Rest of Africa benefited from improved agronomic and economic conditions as well as operating model enhancements. Agriculture International reported increased biostimulant exports to key markets, overall performance was however impacted by droughts in Australia and Brazil. The strategy to grow the distribution footprint in the USA and Brazil is gaining momentum, driven by demand for sustainable farming solutions and high quality products.

Optimism for strong second-half demand in the South African business is underpinned by early rainfall and favourable agronomic conditions. Our integrated manufacturing and supply chain capabilities are positioned well to meet customer demand during the second half of the financial year. Rest of Africa is well positioned for an improved season, while Agriculture International is expected to deliver growth through its expanding wholesale distribution footprint and its biostimulant offering. Export volumes are expected to grow in key Asian markets, while efforts to grow the business in Australia continue. In Brazil, the business is driving organic growth, targeting new high-value crop regions and strategic business opportunities.

Overall, the Agriculture segment continues to demonstrate resilience and agility across diverse markets. The outlook remains positive, underpinned by disciplined execution across key geographies and favourable agronomic conditions in the SADC region.

Mining

The Mining segment delivered a strong performance in a challenging macroeconomic environment, characterised by trade and currency volatility, and the impact on commodity prices. Revenue, profitability and margin growth were driven by increased volumes in the SADC region, although this was partially offset by lower volumes in the coal and diamond sectors. Delivery was supported by the Group’s integrated manufacturing and supply chain capabilities.

In West Africa, BME maintained its strong operational performance, however political instability in the region persists. In Indonesia, diversification into the metals sector remains a strategic priority, with business and technology integration progressing to plan. Mobilisation and resourcing in Canada and Australia continued to support the execution of the organic growth strategy in these markets. BME Metallurgy delivered solid growth in the uranium sector in Namibia and ammonia derivatives sales.

The Mining segment remains well positioned for continued growth across its core explosives and chemicals markets, supported by demand for sustainable mining practices and innovative solutions. Strategic initiatives are focused on organic growth, contract expansion and operational optimisation across regions including SADC, West Africa, Australia, Canada, and Indonesia.

Key initiatives include expanding technology partnerships and the commissioning of new plants, including the hydrogen peroxide emulsion plant in Canada that will be completed in the second half of FY26, which will be an important milestone for BME and the foundation for the rollout of this technology into other strategic markets.

BME continues to advance innovation and diversification, with a strong emphasis on sustainability, regional expansion, and embedding its value proposition within the mining value chain to support its strategic objectives.

Chemicals

The Chemicals segment continued to execute its strategy to streamline the business, release capital and improve financial performance. The integration of the profitable bulk trade business with the Group’s manufacturing and supply chain capabilities is underway to unlock operational synergies. Performance was adversely impacted by subdued activity in South Africa’s manufacturing and coatings sectors.

New contract wins in South Africa and expanded sales across the broader African market contributed to improved profitability in the Water Care business.

The segment’s restructure is expected to be completed in the second half of FY26, with the capital release from the sale of earmarked assets, including the Water Care business, progressing. The focus remains on scaling the profitable bulk trade business to drive sustainable returns.