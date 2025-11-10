Bobcat , a global equipment, innovation and worksite solutions brand, will unveil its rare Black Limited Edition V-Drive telehandlers to the public for the first time at Agritechnica 2025, which will take place in Hanover, Germany, from 9-15 November.

The news follows the launch of Bobcat’s V-Drive continuous transmission telehandler series in April. Based on the AGRI 4 specification, the premium models will feature exclusive ‘Black’ exterior colouring, all-black patterned cloth and leather seat covers with signature edition branding, and individually numbered plates in each cab.

Limited to Bobcat’s TL38.70HF and TL43.80HF V-Drive telehandlers, only 50 Black Limited Edition models have been scheduled for production, making each unit rare, collectible and highly sought after.

Florian Hilbert, Product Manager for Telehandlers, Doosan Bobcat EMEA, said: “Building on the success of Bobcat’s recently introduced V-Drive telehandlers, the Black Limited Edition units will help us further boost awareness and generate a real buzz. Thanks to their exclusive detailing and branding, we expect these eye-catching models to attract significant attention at Agritechnica 2025, giving customers an opportunity to own a genuinely rare, visually distinctive and high-specification machine that enables them to accomplish more.”

Productivity, comfort and peace of mind

In spring 2025, Bobcat launched three large high-flow telehandler models featuring its advanced V-Drive continuous transmission system: the TL34.65HF , the TL38.70HF and the TL43.80HF . Each of these units is designed to offer greater comfort, productivity and peace of mind for customers, while reducing the total cost of ownership (TCO) of equipment throughout its lifecycle. Bobcat’s Black Limited Edition V-Drive telehandlers build on these fundamentals, delivering a select number of TL38.70HF and TL43.80HF models as part of a production run of just 50 machines.

Visitors to Bobcat’s Agritechnica 2025 stand will have the chance to explore the latest innovations across the brand’s extensive product portfolio. The manufacturer will showcase its newest telehandlers, mini-excavators, compact loaders and track loaders, as well as a wide range of agricultural attachments and portable power technologies. A selection of other Bobcat products, services and solutions tailored to meet the exacting requirements of the modern agricultural market will also be on display throughout the show.

Shining a spotlight on V-Drive

Bobcat’s V-Drive telehandler range will take centre stage at Agritechnica 2025. The advanced continuous transmission system optimises workflows by removing the need for manual gear shifts, enabling seamless acceleration up to 40 km/h with no jolts between speed ranges.

Standard features such as Bobcat’s Maximum Speed Limiter, Stop-and-Start functionality and a redesigned, higher-capacity hydraulic tank enhance performance and reliability. A broad range of additional smart innovations have been integrated within the new models to deliver superior comfort and efficiency, including noise-reduction technology, Cruise Control and ECO-Ride, an intelligent system that optimises engine RPM. The machines’ exceptional traction further ensures a smooth, quiet and highly responsive operator experience.

By giving customers the flexibility to select the configuration best suited to their specific needs, Bobcat’s V-Drive telehandlers offer a powerful, high-performance alternative for even the most demanding agricultural applications.

Innovative Machine IQ features

Bobcat has also introduced a Remote Engine Disable/Enable function via its Machine IQ telematics platform, which is now available across its full range of telehandlers. Delivered as part of the Premium Machine IQ subscription in Europe, this feature lets customers remotely start or stop their machine’s engine using either the Owner Portal or the Machine IQ mobile app. With just a few clicks, owners and operators can now shut down equipment, helping to deter theft and support fast machine recovery.

Since its launch in 2019, more than 30,000 Bobcat Machine IQ-connected units have been sold across Europe, helping to boost efficiency, strengthen security and maximise uptime. The platform provides customers and dealers with near real-time access to vital machine data, delivering greater peace of mind and productivity across the region.

Bobcat’s Black Limited Edition telehandlers, V-Drive range and Machine IQ technology can be experienced first hand by visiting Bobcat’s booth (Stand C8 | Hall 6) at Agritechnica.