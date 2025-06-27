Authorities in South Africa’s North West Province have escalated containment measures following the continued presence of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) within local municipalities, including the spread of the disease to more farms within the Ventersdorp locality. While the outbreak remains confined to initial detection zones, veterinary officials warn that further vigilance is critical to curb transmission.

Speaking at a media briefing, Dr. Langa Madyibi, Director of Veterinary Services in the North West, confirmed that although the disease has not crossed into new districts, its expansion within Ventersdorp requires urgent and coordinated action. “In all affected farms, animals have shown typical clinical signs of Foot and Mouth and tested positive through tissue sampling,” Dr. Madyibi said.

In response, the Veterinary Joint Operations Centre (VJOC) has been holding frequent strategy sessions, resulting in a robust sampling initiative targeting farms within a 10-kilometre radius of confirmed outbreak sites. This effort, which began on 23 June, aims to identify asymptomatic but serologically positive animals to prevent further undetected spread.

To reinforce containment, 30,000 doses of FMD vaccine have been secured and will be administered from 2 July, starting with “index farms” where cases have been confirmed. According to Dr. Madyibi, the goal of the vaccination is to reduce the viral load in infected livestock, thus limiting further transmission.

“Vaccinated animals will be slaughtered depending on the farmer’s choice,” he explained, adding that this strategy will help stabilise the regional meat supply chain while reducing the disease burden.

Strict biosecurity protocols are being enforced by veterinary teams on the ground. These include disinfecting vehicle tyres, boots, and equipment, and observing a mandatory three-day waiting period between farm visits to prevent human-assisted transmission.

To bolster coordination, the Provincial Disaster Management Centre (PDMC) was activated on 23 June and has since convened multiple joint meetings with key stakeholders. These include representatives from the South African Police Service (SAPS), traffic law enforcement, and the agricultural sector. Dr. Madyibi highlighted the critical role of this multi-agency approach: “All stakeholders have shared contact information to ensure rapid response and communication in case of emerging challenges.”

A Government Gazette Notice on the Gathering of Animals, signed by the Minister of Agriculture, has also been circulated widely among PDMC members and farming communities. The notice outlines strict measures designed to reduce the risk of animal-to-animal transmission during events such as livestock auctions, shows, or communal grazing.

“We call on all farmers to fully adhere to the gazetted measures. Their cooperation is essential in strengthening biosecurity and curbing the spread of FMD,” said Dr. Madyibi.

The Department of Agriculture has lauded the support of organised agriculture and affected farmers, acknowledging their proactive engagement during this critical phase of disease control.

Farmers are urged to report any suspected cases immediately to their local state veterinarian. FMD is a highly contagious viral disease that affects cloven-hoofed animals including cattle, pigs, sheep, goats, and several wildlife species. Clinical symptoms include fever, lameness, and blisters or sores in the mouth, on the feet, and around the teats.

As vaccination and surveillance efforts intensify, authorities are calling on the farming community to remain alert, follow guidelines, and support ongoing containment operations.