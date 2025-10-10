Netherlands, Tanzania in Partnership to Uplift the East African Nation’s Poultry Sector

In a move aimed at modernising and expanding Tanzania’s poultry industry, the Netherlands and Tanzania are deepening collaboration through a Dutch–Tanzania Poultry Knowledge Exchange seminar, bringing together Dutch poultry firms and local stakeholders to share technical expertise, sustainable practices, and innovation.

The seminar, hosted by the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Dar es Salaam, is part of efforts to improve productivity, efficiency, and sustainability in the country’s poultry sector.

In her opening remarks, Ambassador Marjo Crompvoets, who assumed office in July 2025, emphasised the long-standing relationship between the two countries. “The longstanding relationship between Tanzania and the Netherlands spans over four decades, with strong cooperation in trade and agribusiness,” she said.

“As the new Ambassador since July 2025, it is my pleasure to welcome you to this Tanzania-Dutch Poultry Knowledge Exchange Seminar,” and noted that “The Netherlands’ success in the poultry sector is a result of close cooperation between businesses, academic institutions and government—something we believe can benefit Tanzania as well.”

The seminar is tailored especially for medium and large-scale poultry farmers. Participants are receiving insight in areas such as feed management, poultry health, digital technologies, and processing.

Counsellor at the Netherlands Embassy, Bart Pauwels, described the event as a “valuable opportunity for Tanzanian farmers to learn directly from Dutch poultry companies, particularly on technical practices and innovative farming methods.”

“Tanzania has significant potential in the poultry sector. What’s needed now is access to the right knowledge, technology and experience to bridge the existing gap.”

Sufian Zuberi Kyarua, Secretary General of the Tanzania Feed Manufacturers Association (TAFMA), welcomed the initiative.

“This seminar is a gateway for the development of the poultry sector in Tanzania. It allows us to gain critical insights that can enhance productivity and improve the livelihoods of our farmers,” he said.

He added that the seminar would be followed by a poultry exhibition, providing further opportunity for farmers and stakeholders to engage, explore challenges, and chart the way forward.

From Lindi Region, poultry farmer Zahor Abdallah Zahor described the event as an “eye-opener for small and medium-scale farmers to begin shifting from traditional methods to commercial poultry farming.”

“It’s about changing the mindset. With the right knowledge and tools, local farmers can adopt commercial farming practices that bring better income and long-term sustainability,” he said.

He did note, however, that access to finance remains a challenge for many farmers, though there are opportunities if modern practices and international collaboration are embraced.

The seminar follows a collaborative project between the Netherlands Embassy, the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries, and other industry partners to assess poultry training curricula, with an aim to strengthen skills and improve productivity across the sector.

As Tanzania seeks to scale up its poultry sector, the Dutch model—anchored in innovation, sustainability and multi-sector cooperation—offers a template.

Local farmers, feed producers and government agencies now face the task of converting knowledge into action: adopting digital tools, improving animal health, refining feed production, securing capital, and engaging in commercial value chains.

If successful, the partnership could contribute significantly to national food security, rural livelihoods and economic growth.