Hechenbichler shapes the future of agriculture with biostimulants

Tyrolean company brings international experts to Innsbruck for the 14th AMALGEROL Conference

“The world and the market are changing dynamically. Our response: growth and an even stronger focus on biostimulants,” said Hechenbichler CEO Hanspeter Hueter in his opening speech to around 80 participants from all over the world. “Biostims, like our flagship product AMALGEROL, are no longer a niche topic – they are rapidly becoming a decisive factor for the future of agriculture. With our tradition, our knowledge, and our partners, we are ready to actively shape this transformation.”

Growing demands for sustainability, resource efficiency, and productivity call for new agricultural solutions worldwide. This is precisely where biostimulants come into play, Hueter explained: “They promote plant growth, enhance resilience against stress factors, and improve nutrient efficiency – all in a natural way.”

The Tyrolean company Hechenbichler, headquartered in Innsbruck, has been a pioneer in the development of biostims for decades. With its success product AMALGEROL, the company is represented in over 30 countries and continues to set new benchmarks – most recently with the EU certification of AMALGEROL as an officially recognized biostimulant for field crops.

During the three-day conference, attention was directed toward the future of both the market and the company. Hueter explained the conference motto: “Biostims. Our path forward.” – “It is a clear commitment to this growth market and our promise to advance it – as a business and as communicators.” Accordingly, Hechenbichler’s portfolio will expand in the coming years with additional product groups in the biostimulant segment as well as new formulations for specific applications.

Highlights of the 14th AMALGEROL Conference

This year’s AMALGEROL Conference offered a diverse program of inspiring presentations and lively discussions. The focus was on new scientific findings, remarkable AMALGEROL success stories from around the world, and exclusive insights into market developments and future trends in the biostimulant sector.

A special highlight was the keynote by Univ.-Prof. DDr. Martin Grassberger, physician, biologist, and Professor of Environmental Medicine at Sigmund Freud Private University Vienna. As an expert on the interconnections between environment, health, and biological systems, he vividly demonstrated how closely microbial life, soil fertility, and human health are interlinked – and how much potential lies in a holistic, regenerative approach to agriculture.

A striking quote from another presentation summarized the shared challenge: “Nature is not only more complex than we think – it is more complex than we can think.” This insight captured the spirit of the event: the understanding that true progress in agriculture can only be achieved in respectful dialogue with nature, grounded in research, experience, and partnership.

Hechenbichler clearly positions itself as a reliable communicator and facilitator – bridging science, practice, and market – and, together with its partners, actively shaping the future of biostimulants.