Natural solutions for superior turf management and horticulture

In turf management and horticulture, maintaining healthy, resilient grass and plants faces increasingly complex challenges that demand innovative solutions. Professionals across the industry are seeking sustainable approaches that deliver lasting results.

Sandy soils, common in many golf courses and sports facilities, in particular, present a problem. Nutrients leach away quickly after rainfall or frequent irrigation, leaving turf undernourished despite regular fertilisation. This creates a costly cycle of repeated applications with diminishing returns.

Clay soils are compacted and poorly drained, restricting root development and limiting nutrient uptake. The result is weak, unhealthy turf that struggles to withstand heavy use or environmental stress. Poor turf quality not only affects the aesthetic appeal but also increases long-term maintenance costs and water requirements, a particular concern in water-scarce regions like South Africa.

The solution lies in leveraging naturally occurring minerals that address these fundamental soil challenges. Modern turf management increasingly recognises that zeolite minerals with unique ion-exchange properties can transform problematic soils into thriving growing environments.

Vulture Creek Clino from Pratley is derived from Clinoptilolite, a naturally occurring zeolite mineral. Its strong internal negative charge enables it to bind with cationic nutrients such as ammonium and potassium when combined with fertilisers.

This natural mineral works differently from traditional soil conditioners. Instead of simply adding organic matter, it creates a controlled-release system that captures and gradually releases nutrients precisely in the root zone where plants need them most. This approach reduces both water and fertiliser requirements while improving overall soil performance.

Property developers working on high-end residential projects report dramatic improvements in turf health and reduced maintenance requirements. This mineral-based solution delivers operational advantages through superior water retention that reduces irrigation needs, particularly valuable in water-scarce regions. Additionally, it decreases fertilisation frequency, resulting in significant cost savings and reduced environmental impact over time.

This innovative approach facilitates gradual nutrient release, significantly enhancing fertiliser efficiency. It improves the root zone environment, promoting better nutrient uptake, and due to its large surface area, it retains moisture in the root zone of the turf.

The product is typically blended with fertiliser and applied at 0.5 to 1 kg/m2 of lawn, effectively preventing nutrient leaching in sandy soils. Property developers have recognised this valueable proposition, with many now specifying Vulture Creek Clino in all their landscaping and turf management plans. “It is a game-changer for long-term soil performance and plant vitality,” highlights Eldon Kruger, Marketing Director.

As the industry continues seeking solutions that balance performance with environmental responsibility, natural mineral-based products are proving that they can address modern horticultural challenges effectively and sustainably.