Grain SA is pleased to confirm that the first two days of the 57th NAMPO Harvest Day have been a great success. NAMPO Park was abuzz with yesterday and today – with Tuesday’s attendance reaching 17 545, and no less than 85 aircraft and 16 helicopters taking to the NAMPO airfield – a clear sign of the event’s appeal and influence. As is customary, NAMPO 2025 opened with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Wall of Remembrance.

“The success of Day 1 continued today. Day 2 is always a popular day, and the attendance figures reflect that,” says Dr Dirk Strydom, Managing Director of NAMPO (Pty) Ltd.

This year’s theme, “Global Agriculture, Locally!”, is more than just a slogan – it truly comes to life at NAMPO Park. Roleplayers from across South Africa and around the globe are connecting on this platform that seamlessly combines networking and business opportunities.

NAMPO 2025 further cemented its status as the premier agricultural trade show when President Cyril Ramaphosa – accompanied by his farm manager – visited the Harvest Day on Tuesday in his capacity as a farmer to explore the latest agricultural innovations and conduct business. He also took the time to engage Grain SA leadership on matters critical to the grain sector.

These discussions touched on several urgent topics, including the challenging production conditions faced by South African producers, the troubling levels of farm crime and rural safety, and the need to improve market access. There was a strong focus on positioning agriculture as a key driver of job creation and economic growth in South Africa. The importance of genetic advancement and new crop technologies was also emphasised, especially in terms of global competitiveness. Additional issues discussed included plant health, protection measures, and yield optimisation as cornerstones of sustainable grain production.

President Ramaphosa shared his views on the policy process and reaffirmed government’s commitment to increasing investment in agriculture and supporting the development of modern technologies. He also pledged that focused interventions will be introduced to improve the safety of farmers and rural communities – a commitment that Grain SA welcomed.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile, Minister John Steenhuisen (Agriculture), and Minister Dean Macpherson (Public Works and Infrastructure) are expected to visit in the coming days – providing opportunities to build on ongoing collaboration and address practical solutions for the sector.

NAMPO 2025 Fast Facts

NAMPO runs until Friday, 16 May, with gates open daily from 07:00 to 17:00.

Approximately 900 exhibitors are participating this year. Alongside top local exhibitors, international representation includes the United Kingdom, USA, Argentina, Turkey, and Brazil.

NAMPO Park offers secure parking, a well-maintained site, and ample space to ensure a safe and pleasant country experience for the entire family.

Several halls and exhibitions cater to female visitors, with the women’s programme offering a wide variety of interesting experiences. Don’t miss the new KamersMakers tent and the SAMPI and Hopefield halls.

On-site restaurants and food kiosks offer sit-down meals, refreshments, and takeaways.

Three separate 4×4 tracks host two demonstrations per day.

The livestock complex showcases various large and small livestock breeds with daily animal demonstrations.

For a touch of nostalgia, be sure to visit the Engen Tractor Museum, the new Grain SA Museum, or the Boereplanne (Farmer Inventions) Competition.

Download the new NAMPO App for free from your digital store to plan your route to exhibitors – their locations on the park are mapped in the app. You can also bookmark events and use the navigation function to guide your visit.

Outlook